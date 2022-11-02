The case of a Fort Hood soldier who the Army originally thought was a deserter, but later turned out to be dead in Killeen, now has a $50,000 reward attached to it.
The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has increased the reward to $50,000 for credible information relating to the death of Pvt. Gregory Morales.
Morales’ skeletal remains were discovered in June 2020 in a field near the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen after Army CID Special Agents received a tip as to the location of the body. Foul play is suspected.
Morales was last seen driving his personally owned vehicle outside of Fort Hood in Killeen on the night of Aug. 19, 2019. The last known verbal contact with Morales was Aug. 20, 2019. Morales, also known as Gregory Wedel, was in the process of getting out the Army and was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days when he disappeared. Wedel was his last name before taking his wife’s name in marriage.
Army CID strongly encourages anyone with information to please come forward. Anyone with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722. Information can be reported
Persons wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law and the information will be held in the strictest confidence allowable, according to CID.
“The payout of cash rewards to military and federal employees for information leading to the conviction of person(s) involved is contingent upon the accuracy and value of information provided, and the actions taken based upon that information,” according to CID.
