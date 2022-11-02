reward money

The remains of missing Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, 23, of Oklahoma, were found in the 3200 block of Florence Road in Killeen on June 19, 2020.

The case of a Fort Hood soldier who the Army originally thought was a deserter, but later turned out to be dead in Killeen, now has a $50,000 reward attached to it.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) has increased the reward to $50,000 for credible information relating to the death of Pvt. Gregory Morales.

