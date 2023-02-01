RIGA, Latvia — The ARC Defender delivered armored vehicles and equipment belonging to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Calvary Division and the 4th Infantry Division’s headquarters element this week at the port in Riga, Latvia. This is the third port operation in support of the 2nd ABCT’s Atlantic Resolve rotation this month, with earlier port operations in Vlissingen, Netherlands and Aarhus, Denmark bringing in more than 2,500 vehicles and equipment items in total.

The 2nd ABCT, stationed at Fort Hood replaces the 3rd Armored Brigade combat team, 1st Cavalry Division. The 4th ID HQ based in Fort Carson, Colorado, will replace the 1st Infantry Division Headquarters as part of a regular rotation of forces to support the United States’ commitment to Atlantic Resolve.

