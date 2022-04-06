KILLEEN — At one time, retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Lewis had his eye on a career in professional football, but that dream did not pan out so he decided instead to join the military.
An undersized but strong and quick defensive tackle, Lewis was all-district and all-city for three consecutive years at Fox Tech High School in San Antonio. At 5’ 5” and 195 pounds, he was too small to play that same position at the next level, but was offered a scholarship to play fullback in junior college.
“I ran a 4.5 (seconds in the) 40 (yard dash), so I was pretty fast,” said Lewis, a Killeen resident since 2002. “What happened was, I basically just got cold feet. I got scared to go to college. A friend of mine went to college and played football, and that’s what I probably should have done.
“I think I just decided the Army would give me more financial stability. The recruiter came to the school, and I was intrigued. I thought about it for a while, then I went downtown and signed up, and the rest is history.”
Lewis was born and raised in San Antonio. He graduated from Fox Tech in May 1987 and entered the Army that same year in September. Although he was already in excellent physical condition, he spent the summer running and working out, getting prepared for what was coming next.
“I was getting my mind right,” Lewis said. “Once you’re there, it’s a different ballgame. Back then, the Army was a lot different. It’s a lot softer now.”
He was 18 going on 19 when he arrived at Fort Sill, Okla., for boot camp. Thirty-five years later, memories of that first day are crystal clear.
“It was murder,” he said, laughing. “Oh, yes … it was murder. I was thinking, ‘What have I gotten myself into?’”
At first, Lewis was training as a 13 Bravo, field artillery, but changed his military occupational specialty to mechanic, and then later to 88N, movement control, in charge of inventory and overseeing loading equipment onto trains, trucks and other transportation. After AIT (advanced individual training, also at Fort Sill), he was on his way to central Texas and Fort Hood for his first duty assignment.
He spent two years at Fort Hood (1988-90), then shipped off to Germany for two years. Came back to Fort Sill from 1992-95, then up to Fort Riley, Kan., for two years, followed by three years at Fort Lewis, Wash., then two years as a mechanic in Denver, Colo., and back to Fort Hood from 2002-17, where he retired after 30 years’ service.
During that time, he deployed twice to the Middle East, once to Kuwait (2005-07) and once to Afghanistan (2011-12).
In Afghanistan, Lewis worked in movement control, a mission in which he was primarily responsible for scheduling and determining modes of transportation for other soldiers and their equipment. Most of the time, he worked in secure areas, but also traveled in convoys to various locations. Even then, he rarely ran into much trouble.
“When we went outside the wire, we were well-taken care of,” he said. “We had armored vehicles; we had guards front, back and sides. My job was non-combative, and they took care of us when we were outside the gate.
“There was just this one time that was bad,” he said. “What happened was, we saw a little kid get run over by our convoy. We couldn’t stop because it was a set-up to try and get us to stop; to get ambushed. I still see it today – that little kid getting run over.”
After he left the Army in September 2017, Lewis went to work for a while at AutoZone in Killeen. As an automobile aficionado and mechanic, he enjoyed that job.
“I love cars. That’s my passion. I love fixing cars on my downtime. I have a 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix that I restored from the ground up. I took it apart and put all new parts on it. New engine and transmission. Everything. It’s like a brand-new car now.
“I drive it about once a week. If you leave a car sitting there too long, it will mess up the fuel pump, if you don’t drive it.”
Now, 53-year-old Lewis works for the city of Killeen in the water and sewer department. He has been married to wife, Autumn, for 15 years and they have two children. Along with working on cars, he enjoys racquetball, lifting weights, heading down to San Antonio once in a while to visit and going out on daddy-daughter dates.
Aside from a rough stint at Fort Riley, he looks back with pride and satisfaction at his military career, and even though he passed up a chance to play football in college and maybe even the pros, he is happy with the way things have turned out.
“Originally, I planned to do 20 years and call it good, but I had it pretty easy, for the most part, and so I just decided to stay in.
“My hardest assignment was Fort Riley because back in the ‘90s, they didn’t like blacks there – in Kansas, period. Even the upper echelon of my unit was the same way. Racism was pretty bad there … from ’95 to ’97. But I knew I was leaving pretty soon. I knew I was getting out of there, so I just stuck it out.
“I have no regrets,” Lewis said. “I’m happy. I saw things a lot of people never see. Went to Germany and a lot of other places. Met people from a lot of different cultures. Saw how they live. When I saw how the people over in Afghanistan live … it’s very heartbreaking. It’s a different world over there. We take a lot for granted over here. It really makes you appreciate what you have.
“I think I had a chance to play NFL football, but I guess God had different plans, you know?
“I have no complaints. There are certain things that you look back on that you could change, but everything happens for a reason. You just have to roll with the punches.”
