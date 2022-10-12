Screaming eagles

U.S. Army Col. Amy Downing, left, commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur Hynes, right, command sergeant major of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade, posts their flag and streamers during the color uncasing ceremony marking their arrival into the European theater at Grafenwöhr, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. The 101st Airborne Division and 1st Infantry Division unite in Europe 77 years later to work alongside other NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Theresa Gualdarama)

GRAFENWÖHR, Germany — After 77 years, U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division touched down on European soil in a continued effort to assist the U.S. Army’s V Corps and the 1st Infantry Division in supporting Operation Atlantic Resolve and NATO’s eastern flank. To illustrate the event, soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade performed a ceremonial uncasing of the unit’s flag, streamers and colors soon after arriving at the Grafenwöhr Training Area in Grafenwöhr, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022.

Often at arm’s length, soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division and 101st Airborne Division performed successive bounds in support of one another during many key engagements throughout America’s modern military history.

