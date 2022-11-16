HOUSTON — One of the country’s top Thanksgiving Day parades takes place every year 190 miles south of Killeen-Fort Hood in Houston, known as the Bayou City because of its many winding waterways, and also Space City because it is home to NASA’s Johnson Spacecraft Center.
The 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the downtown area, beginning near City Hall on Smith Street. Live entertainment starts before the parade at 8 a.m., and the seating area opens at 7 a.m.
Spectators are encouraged to arrive early as hundreds of thousands of people line the 20-block parade route along Walker, Milam, Pease, Louisiana, Clay and Smith streets, where the seating area is located. Like the famed Macy’s parade in New York City, this extravaganza features more than a dozen elaborate floats, marching bands, 20 high-flying balloons including Tom the turkey and Santa Claus, entertainers, celebrities and other uniquely Houston entries.
This year’s parade is expected to be extra special, since it was canceled minutes before start time last year due to inclement weather, and two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the many celebrities expected to be on hand is Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who was named as parade grand marshal. The rap singer and entrepreneur became a resident of the country’s fourth-largest city last year and has become known for his efforts to support the community and youth programs.
A sampling of those scheduled to participate in the parade line-up include the Spirit of Houston Cougar Marching Band, 323rd Army Band, the famed Apache Belles dance team, the Astros Shooting Stars, Houston Texans cheerleaders, several high school bands and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Admission to the parade is free. There are a limited number of seats available at the starting point, and tickets for those are $28.
The Houston parade began in 1949 when Santa arrived at Union Station and rode his sleigh to the downtown Foley’s. Since then, there have been a few changes but it remains a traditional holiday showcase for the Houston community. H-E-B has been a sponsor of the parade for 16 years.
Meanwhile, the famed Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in downtown Manhattan is described as “the most iconic and largest of them all,” but it is not the oldest Turkey Day parade in the U.S.
That honor actually goes to the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, which dates back to 1920 and was started by the now-defunct Gimbel Brothers Department Store. This extravaganza is known as the most band-friendly parade in the nation with high school, college and specialty marching bands in the line-up, along with colorful floats, giant balloons and, of course, plenty of celebrities.
America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit is billed as the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the country. It was first held in 1924 by the J.L. Hudson Company department store. Thousands of viewers line up on Woodward Avenue to watch marching bands, colorful floats and soaring gigantic balloons.
Another of the country’s top Thanksgiving parades is in Chicago, and originated sometimes in the 1930s. This one is marked by the mascot, Teddy Turkey, who first arrived for the 2009 parade and has become a local tradition for spreading holiday cheer.
But the king of them all remains New York’s Macy’s parade, which has been around since 1924. This three-hour show is seen by millions lining the streets of Manhattan and millions more watching on television.
The three-hour event will reportedly feature 16 character balloons, 28 floats, 40 inflatables, more than 700 clowns, 12 marching bands and, of course, Santa Claus. Scheduled entertainers include: Gloria Estefan and Family; Jordin Sparks; Joss Stone; Kirk Franklin; Paula Abdul; Trombone Shorty; Ziggy Marley; Fitz and the Tantrums; Cam; and Betty Who.
