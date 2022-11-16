HOUSTON — One of the country’s top Thanksgiving Day parades takes place every year 190 miles south of Killeen-Fort Hood in Houston, known as the Bayou City because of its many winding waterways, and also Space City because it is home to NASA’s Johnson Spacecraft Center.

The 73rd annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is set for 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the downtown area, beginning near City Hall on Smith Street. Live entertainment starts before the parade at 8 a.m., and the seating area opens at 7 a.m.

