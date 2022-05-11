HARKER HEIGHTS — More than 50 area students who have enlisted to join the military after high school graduation and their parents gathered May 5 at the Harker Heights Library Activities Center for an Enlistee Ceremony sponsored by the Our Community Salutes (OSC)-Central Texas Chapter.
According to a list provided to the Herald, the OSC-Central Chapter is honoring a total of more than 75 students prior to high school graduations in the following school districts: Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Temple, Waco, Lampasas, Killeen, Salado, China Springs, Brownwood, Lorena, Mart, West, Whitney, Rosebudd-Lott, Cameron, San Saba, Moody and Jonesboro.
The enlistees who were unable to attend the ceremony in Harker Heights plan to be honored in their home districts, according to Jean Shine, president of the OSC-Central Texas Chapter.
Shine told the Herald, “In Central Texas, we always have a big group of high school graduates going into the military from area schools. The cost of college or getting certified for certain jobs may have hit a tipping point for many students and their families, resulting in more seniors looking at the military educational benefits as an alternative to taking on heavy student loan debt.”
“Only 25% of high school seniors across our nation can qualify to serve in America’s military. Only one percent of Americans serve their country,” she said.
Retired Maj. Gen. Ken Cox, OSC vice president, served as emcee for the Enlistee Ceremony and introduced the following elected representatives and others who handed out certificates to the enlistees: Brad Buckley, Texas House of Representatives, District 54, Hugh Shine, Texas House of Representatives, District 55, and Spencer Smith, mayor of Harker Heights.
Hugh Shine said, “Back in the day as a tank commander, it was deeply meaningful to receive a coin for performing certain uncommon duties. After becoming a legislator, I got to thinking about people I knew who were extraordinary so I designed a Texas coin that all of these enlistees will receive, because like all the others I’ve handed out, these enlistees, as well, are extraordinary.”
Federally elected representatives who had been invited but were unable to attend provided certificates for the students to receive distributed by a fill in. Those included: John Carter, U.S. Congressional District 31, Jean Shine, OCS president, Roger Williams, U.S. Congressional District 25, and Frank Minosky, recently retired from Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and a retired command sergeant major in the U.S. Army.
Micah McWilliams of Killeen and the mother of Noah, who is going into the Navy after high school, said, “I wasn’t sure what this was all about but it turned out to be a great event.”
McWilliams talked about how she found out that Noah was headed out to sea after high school. “He just called me up one day and said I’m joining the military. He comes from a long line of relatives who were in the military,” she said.
Noah said, “I was sitting around thinking about life after high school. I had just quit football and really didn’t have much going for me so I decided to join the Navy where I could travel the most, get the best benefits and be successful.”
A printed program distributed by the OSC-Central Texas Chapter at the Enlistee Ceremony listed the following 2022 recruits:
ARMY
Belton HS: Cody David Carpenter, Christian Blake Martin
Brownwood HS: Seth Christian Adkins
China Spring HS: Cayden Gregory Garrett
Connolly HS: Hunter Ray Nash
Early College: Tajohn Burgess, Jeannie Scott
Ellison HS: Valeria Martinez Tinoco
Gatesville HS: Javon Lee Vidor Hall, Jovan Lee Vidor Hall, Jordan Kinkade
Harker Heights HS: Malachi Seawood-Martinez, Matthew Wells, Brandon White
Killeen HS: Sadaqat Khan
Lampasas HS: Collin Martin, Gunner Osborne, Cameron Pfeifer
Lometa HS: Jessica Reyes
Lorena HS: Jeremy Michael Sykora
Mart HS: Brandon Eston Horn
Pathways: Yoselynn Bedolla, Christina Ellis, Yun Qi Johnson
Shoemaker HS: Aaliyah Thompson
University HS: Robert Wayne Pack
West HS: Brandon Thomas Owen
Whitney HS: Alli Marie McCreery.
ARMY NATIONAL GUARD
Early College: Allison Courchesne
Ellison HS: Joenel Resto
Florence HS: Dillon Knox
Killeen HS: Alexis Fassett, Alyssa Gomez, Jonathan Howell, Michael Joyner, Albert Powell, III
Pathways: Cemal Harris
Shoemaker HS: Rosa Elieser, Abbey Lively, Anabella Strong, Elizmar Zayas Rodriguez.
AIR FORCE
Belton HS: Cole Boggan, Jayden Caldwell, Jacob Peebles
China Spring HS: Sean Crawley, Gunner Repp
Early College: Meyah Garnett, Christopher Matthews, Allyson Piewacki
Ellison HS: Makayla Davis, Joleo Diaz
Georgetown HS: Mauricio Teran Godinez
Harker Heights HS: Eryka Anderson, Ben Quinata, Makayla Davis, Quinton Seitter, Braylon Tucker
Pathways: Emmaline Fields
Rosebudd-Lott HS: Cooper Boulgaris
Temple HS: Kelly Marquez
CH Yoe HS: Alexis Mendoza, Fabian Salomon.
NAVY
Belton HS: Caleb Ball, Christopher Durrgit, Anthony Hattenbillier, Jordan Jackson, Gabriel Molano, Caydon Quinn
Brownfield HS: Jonathan Woods
CH Yoe HS: Aliya Salazar
Copperas Cove HS: Kent Allen, Annalynn Barnicoat, Janashia Hunter, Rory Kersey, Ethan Provost, Jacob Watson, Troy Wingo
Early College: Karlie Gibbs, Naomie Gibbs
Ellison HS: Julian Dominquez, Anevay Johnson, Brooklyn King, Yar Arziki London, Noah McWilliams, Rashawn Pinnock
Harker Heights HS: Marvin Cannon, Aniyah Rooks
Jonesboro HS: Kasen Regino
Killeen HS: Jamie Mendoza
Moody HS: Cypress Goodwin
Pathways: Livyahna Alvarado
Rosebudd-Lott HS: Destiny Hering
San Saba HS: Karlee Reed
Shoemaker HS: Tavarius Boyd, Yairalee Hernandez
Temple HS: Danis Bajric, Sean Clary, Jacob Edwards, Jerry Tillman.
MARINES
Belton HS: Hunter Hanusch, Cesar Mascorro, Raistlin Mills, Maximo Sanchez, James Williamson
Copperas Cove HS: Caleb Mcintyre
Pathways: Josslynn Oran
Killeen High: Matthew Flater.
UNDECIDED MILITARY BRANCH
Texas Online Prep HS: Yesieliz Crespo.
Cox said, “These students have gone through the academic process and received support from counselors, ROTC, fellow classmates, fellow church members and others who understand the true meaning of others before self. Those willing to serve their country has waned significantly in the last few years and it’s gonna take young men and women like these to restore faith in our military.”
Three Killeen ISD educators — Tanika Flowers, Pathways Learning Center, Dr. Christian Willis, Killeen High, and Jamay Michael, Harker Heights High — received the prestigious General Colin L. Powell Service Award for exceptional service to students, their schools and a grateful community.
Our Community Salutes began in 2009. Today, an OCS chapter exists in over 23 states and Puerto Rico and they annually conduct over 30 large ceremonies plus hundreds of small ones.
Jean Shine said in her closing comments, “Many local businesses and individuals underwrote the entire cost of this ceremony in honor of these young men and women who commit to serve our country.”
Contributions are accepted to the OSC-Central Texas Chapter at P.O. Box 2790, Harker Heights, 76548.
For more information about OCS, visit OurCommunitySalutes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.