HARKER HEIGHTS — More than 50 area students who have enlisted to join the military after high school graduation and their parents gathered May 5 at the Harker Heights Library Activities Center for an Enlistee Ceremony sponsored by the Our Community Salutes (OSC)-Central Texas Chapter.

According to a list provided to the Herald, the OSC-Central Chapter is honoring a total of more than 75 students prior to high school graduations in the following school districts: Belton, Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Temple, Waco, Lampasas, Killeen, Salado, China Springs, Brownwood, Lorena, Mart, West, Whitney, Rosebudd-Lott, Cameron, San Saba, Moody and Jonesboro.

The enlistees who were unable to attend the ceremony in Harker Heights plan to be honored in their home districts, according to Jean Shine, president of the OSC-Central Texas Chapter.

Shine told the Herald, “In Central Texas, we always have a big group of high school graduates going into the military from area schools. The cost of college or getting certified for certain jobs may have hit a tipping point for many students and their families, resulting in more seniors looking at the military educational benefits as an alternative to taking on heavy student loan debt.”

“Only 25% of high school seniors across our nation can qualify to serve in America’s military. Only one percent of Americans serve their country,” she said.

Retired Maj. Gen. Ken Cox, OSC vice president, served as emcee for the Enlistee Ceremony and introduced the following elected representatives and others who handed out certificates to the enlistees: Brad Buckley, Texas House of Representatives, District 54, Hugh Shine, Texas House of Representatives, District 55, and Spencer Smith, mayor of Harker Heights.

Hugh Shine said, “Back in the day as a tank commander, it was deeply meaningful to receive a coin for performing certain uncommon duties. After becoming a legislator, I got to thinking about people I knew who were extraordinary so I designed a Texas coin that all of these enlistees will receive, because like all the others I’ve handed out, these enlistees, as well, are extraordinary.”

Federally elected representatives who had been invited but were unable to attend provided certificates for the students to receive distributed by a fill in. Those included: John Carter, U.S. Congressional District 31, Jean Shine, OCS president, Roger Williams, U.S. Congressional District 25, and Frank Minosky, recently retired from Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and a retired command sergeant major in the U.S. Army.

Micah McWilliams of Killeen and the mother of Noah, who is going into the Navy after high school, said, “I wasn’t sure what this was all about but it turned out to be a great event.”

McWilliams talked about how she found out that Noah was headed out to sea after high school. “He just called me up one day and said I’m joining the military. He comes from a long line of relatives who were in the military,” she said.

Noah said, “I was sitting around thinking about life after high school. I had just quit football and really didn’t have much going for me so I decided to join the Navy where I could travel the most, get the best benefits and be successful.”

A printed program distributed by the OSC-Central Texas Chapter at the Enlistee Ceremony listed the following 2022 recruits:

ARMY

Belton HS: Cody David Carpenter, Christian Blake Martin

Brownwood HS: Seth Christian Adkins

China Spring HS: Cayden Gregory Garrett

Connolly HS: Hunter Ray Nash

Early College: Tajohn Burgess, Jeannie Scott

Ellison HS: Valeria Martinez Tinoco

Gatesville HS: Javon Lee Vidor Hall, Jovan Lee Vidor Hall, Jordan Kinkade

Harker Heights HS: Malachi Seawood-Martinez, Matthew Wells, Brandon White

Killeen HS: Sadaqat Khan

Lampasas HS: Collin Martin, Gunner Osborne, Cameron Pfeifer

Lometa HS: Jessica Reyes

Lorena HS: Jeremy Michael Sykora

Mart HS: Brandon Eston Horn

Pathways: Yoselynn Bedolla, Christina Ellis, Yun Qi Johnson

Shoemaker HS: Aaliyah Thompson

University HS: Robert Wayne Pack

West HS: Brandon Thomas Owen

Whitney HS: Alli Marie McCreery.

ARMY NATIONAL GUARD

Early College: Allison Courchesne

Ellison HS: Joenel Resto

Florence HS: Dillon Knox

Killeen HS: Alexis Fassett, Alyssa Gomez, Jonathan Howell, Michael Joyner, Albert Powell, III

Pathways: Cemal Harris

Shoemaker HS: Rosa Elieser, Abbey Lively, Anabella Strong, Elizmar Zayas Rodriguez.

AIR FORCE

Belton HS: Cole Boggan, Jayden Caldwell, Jacob Peebles

China Spring HS: Sean Crawley, Gunner Repp

Early College: Meyah Garnett, Christopher Matthews, Allyson Piewacki

Ellison HS: Makayla Davis, Joleo Diaz

Georgetown HS: Mauricio Teran Godinez

Harker Heights HS: Eryka Anderson, Ben Quinata, Makayla Davis, Quinton Seitter, Braylon Tucker

Pathways: Emmaline Fields

Rosebudd-Lott HS: Cooper Boulgaris

Temple HS: Kelly Marquez

CH Yoe HS: Alexis Mendoza, Fabian Salomon.

NAVY

Belton HS: Caleb Ball, Christopher Durrgit, Anthony Hattenbillier, Jordan Jackson, Gabriel Molano, Caydon Quinn

Brownfield HS: Jonathan Woods

CH Yoe HS: Aliya Salazar

Copperas Cove HS: Kent Allen, Annalynn Barnicoat, Janashia Hunter, Rory Kersey, Ethan Provost, Jacob Watson, Troy Wingo

Early College: Karlie Gibbs, Naomie Gibbs

Ellison HS: Julian Dominquez, Anevay Johnson, Brooklyn King, Yar Arziki London, Noah McWilliams, Rashawn Pinnock

Harker Heights HS: Marvin Cannon, Aniyah Rooks

Jonesboro HS: Kasen Regino

Killeen HS: Jamie Mendoza

Moody HS: Cypress Goodwin

Pathways: Livyahna Alvarado

Rosebudd-Lott HS: Destiny Hering

San Saba HS: Karlee Reed

Shoemaker HS: Tavarius Boyd, Yairalee Hernandez

Temple HS: Danis Bajric, Sean Clary, Jacob Edwards, Jerry Tillman.

MARINES

Belton HS: Hunter Hanusch, Cesar Mascorro, Raistlin Mills, Maximo Sanchez, James Williamson

Copperas Cove HS: Caleb Mcintyre

Pathways: Josslynn Oran

Killeen High: Matthew Flater.

UNDECIDED MILITARY BRANCH

Texas Online Prep HS: Yesieliz Crespo.

Cox said, “These students have gone through the academic process and received support from counselors, ROTC, fellow classmates, fellow church members and others who understand the true meaning of others before self. Those willing to serve their country has waned significantly in the last few years and it’s gonna take young men and women like these to restore faith in our military.”

Three Killeen ISD educators — Tanika Flowers, Pathways Learning Center, Dr. Christian Willis, Killeen High, and Jamay Michael, Harker Heights High — received the prestigious General Colin L. Powell Service Award for exceptional service to students, their schools and a grateful community.

Our Community Salutes began in 2009. Today, an OCS chapter exists in over 23 states and Puerto Rico and they annually conduct over 30 large ceremonies plus hundreds of small ones.

Jean Shine said in her closing comments, “Many local businesses and individuals underwrote the entire cost of this ceremony in honor of these young men and women who commit to serve our country.”

Contributions are accepted to the OSC-Central Texas Chapter at P.O. Box 2790, Harker Heights, 76548.

For more information about OCS, visit OurCommunitySalutes.org.

