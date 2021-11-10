We may walk past one of them, a few or even several of them on a daily basis without ever knowing it. Oddly, it is hard to tell them apart, or what they once were. There’s this silent honor going around for our noticeable and not so noticeable veterans. The ones we see who have been severely wounded and scarred in battle, and others who may be dealing with it from a cognitive standpoint. Nonetheless, there are men and women who’ve served, are serving and soon to hang up the boots. Many have built resentment and unhappiness while others may have embraced, or at least tried to embrace, every aspect of the military. Despite the differences, experiences and time served, they all walk with this silent honor.
There were things they saw and experienced that they were trained for, but when faced with, didn’t realize how much it would impact them. They carried out their duties from day to day with the notion that duty calls, examples needed to be made for soldiers, and the tasks required demanded no excuses. Our soldiers are expected to just “figure it out.” It didn’t matter what it took, how much it took, or what was at stake — the job needed to get done. Therefore it was, and as pressure increased and pushed more and more, they kept moving forward. That’s the silent honor of our troops. There are things we will never understand or know about that they’ve endured. So when we are at a gathering or ceremony that wants to honor our veterans, may we clap and know that there may be ones who aren’t even standing when asked to be honored for their service. They understand the selfless service they were each called to do, and so we respect that silence and humility.
We may run into those who have served as much as 30 years, others for 20, and those 10 years and under. Despite the duration of their commitment, they chose to take a risk, take an oath to honor our country. They each chose that regardless of the circumstances that they would be clothed with honor, dignity, respect and trust. Some of our members may have had great experiences, others may have hindered ones that has tainted their perception. We thank each of you for your dedicated time and service. We are forever indebted to your resilience, sacrifices and hard work. Thank you and Happy Veterans Day!
Lori Ann PALOMARES is a Killeen area resident and an Army spouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.