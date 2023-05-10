FREDERICKSBURG – Explore some of the most outstanding chapters in the history of World War II right here in Central Texas at the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg.
Located at 311 E. Austin Street, near the famed downtown shopping district, the museum is a Smithsonian Affiliate that tells the story of World War II in the Pacific, with more than 55,000 square feet of exhibit space in three galleries.
Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, the facility is billed as providing “the nation’s most comprehensive account of World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific theater.”
Fredericksburg, an historic town in itself, is located 118 miles southwest of Killeen-Fort Cavazos, and is the childhood home of Fleet Adm. Chester W. Nimitz, who served as commander in chief, United States Pacific Fleet, and was soon afterward named commander in chief, Pacific Ocean Areas, during World War II.
The six-acre museum site includes the Admiral Nimitz Museum, which is housed in the old Nimitz Hotel and tells the story of Nimitz, beginning with his life as a young boy through his naval career as well as the evolution of the old hotel.
Exhibits include:
Pearl Harbor: Tells the story of the infamous Dec. 7, 1941, attack. Major artifacts include the HA-19 Japanese midget submarine and a hatch from the USS Arizona, the legendary battleship that was destroyed and sunk by Japanese bombs, killing 1,177 of its officers and crewmen. The ship still lies at the bottom of the harbor, with the USS Arizona Memorial built above it to honor the dead.
Okinawa and the Atomic Bomb: The bloodiest battle of the Pacific War, Okinawa started on April 1, 1945, and was designed to set the stage for a U.S. invasion of mainland Japan and led to the decision to drop atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Admiral Nimitz Gallery: Examines the life and career of Nimitz through interactive, multimedia exhibits and artifacts from his life and career.
Children on the Homefront: Growing up with War: See through the eyes of children in the United States the effects of living under a cloud of war. This exhibit features three vignettes – a rural scene, a city scene and a Wyoming internment camp for Japanese Americans.
Iwo Jima: The story of the iconic photo of six U.S. Marines raising the American flag at the summit of Mt. Suribachi during the famed battle that marked the final stages of the war in the Pacific. Learn about the significance of that devastating 36-day battle and see artifacts like the M2-2 flamethrower, a weapon deemed instrumental in victory.
Medal of Honor: Learn about the Badge of Military Merit, the first official means of rewarding individual bravery in the U.S. military that was designated by Gen. George Washington in 1782 and later fell out of use after the Revolutionary War. A “certificate of merit” was created for valor in action during the Mexican-American War (1846-48), and the Medal of Honor was made a permanent decoration in 1863.
Pacific Combat Zone: Includes replications of terrain, examples of the trenches and fortified island cave positions created by the Japanese to fight U.S. forces, along with weapons and vehicles used by the American troops.
Doolittle Raid: Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. created a plan to launch Army bombers off of Navy aircraft carriers to strike cities in the Japanese home islands. The North American B-25 Mitchell bomber was chosen as the most suitable aircraft to use because of its flying distance capabilities and the payload in bombs it could deliver on target. Robert Gray, a native son of Killeen, was one of the pilots on the raid.
For museum hours of operation and ticket information, go to www.pacificwarmuseum.org.
