A Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) soldier stopped by Mia Grantham’s Lemonade Day stand Sunday for a bit of nostalgia as he purchased a cup of the delicious drink.
Mia, 9, set up her unique stand behind Jersey Mike’s restaurant and offered several sweet treat options, including homemade banana nut bread.
“I remember when I was young,” Spc. Hunter Stevenson said. “I used to ‘hustle’ extra funds by selling things to neighbors and friends.”
Stevenson, originally from Missouri, spotted Grantham’s stand and pulled in for refreshment, remembering others who helped him out in his childhood days.
“I saw the stand from the parking lot and thought I’d lend her a hand. Besides, it’s delicious,” Stevenson said.
Mia wasn’t the only youngster selling lemonade this weekend. Entrepreneurs came out in force all across the Killeen-Fort Cavazos Area to offer their lemon-flavored treats to everyone for Lemonade Day.
Lemonade Day is a worldwide event that has raised over $250 million in profit over the years with over 1.5 million kids serving the community.
Youth (and adults) manned stands and sold delicious glasses of the yellow — and sometimes pink — citrus drink to anyone who stopped.
Although many stands operated on Saturday, some like the “3 Bees” in Harker Heights were only open on Sunday.
A quartet of young ladies manned their table at Grace Christian Center on East Elms Street Sunday. Despite the windy weather and frequent bouts of rain, the team was in high spirits as they offered lemonade to passersby.
In Copperas Cove, a group of neighborhood children — ranging in age from 7 to 11 years old — set up shop in front of Walmart.
“The kids, they did it last year, and they enjoyed it; it’s awesome to be entrepreneurs,” said Tia Williams, one of the mothers of the group.
The group decided to do it again this year because of the benefits they received.
For the five youngsters in front of Walmart, the profits from last year helped them pay for things like horse camp or art supplies.
The quintet of youth live near each other in Fort Cavazos’ Montague Village. The parents of the group said they chose Walmart in Copperas Cove for strategic reasons.
“We picked Cove because we knew it would be better traffic,” said Ashley Johnson, another parent. “Last year, we did it on West Fort Hood at the community center. And this we knew would be more traffic.”
Indeed it was.
Johnson explained that the group opened a stand on either side of Walmart, but sales were so high on the other side that they sold out of their inventory and consolidated on one side of the store.
The mission of Lemonade Day is to help today’s youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow — one lemonade stand at a time.
Local official, Amy Torres with First National Bank, is the City Director of Lemonade Day. Torres took time out Sunday to visit a few open stands and hand out Lemonade Day T-shirts as she took pictures of each stand.
First National Bank Texas and First Heroes National Bank (formerly Fort Hood National Bank) introduced Lemonade Day to the Central Texas military community in the spring of 2010.
At a youth development conference in Houston the prior year, bank staff were intrigued by this unique program that introduced children to money management and life skills through experiential learning.
Lemonade Day creator, Prepared 4 Life, also expressed an interest in expanding the program to reach children of military families. Those initial conversations sparked the momentum that would lead the bank to sponsor this fun, free, educational program.
In the years that followed, Lemonade Day Fort Hood Area (the name prior to the post’s name change) has become an annual, community-wide event that inspires creativity and creates lasting memories.
In addition to The Killeen Daily Herald, sponsors of the local event include Fort Cavazos Family Housing, Lendlease, H-E-B, Chick-fil-A, Smile Doctors, Heights Lumber and Supply, Spectrum Printing, City of Harker Heights, Killeen Police Employees Association and Cane’s Chicken.
For a complete list of sponsors, see the lemonade day website at lemonadeday.org/fort-hood-area. For more information on Lemonade Day, go to lemonadeday.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.