The holidays are a time to spend with your loved ones. But Jacqueline Martinez was under the impression that she would have to spend this Christmas without her husband.   

That was until Monday night, when her husband Staff Sgt. Armando Martinez, who is currently stationed in Korea for a one-year-tour, surprised her at her doorstep.  

