The Fort Hood Education Center hosted their annual College, Credentialing and Career Fair where over 600 people from the Fort Hood community came to see what opportunities are available for them to further their careers and education.
Over 80 on and off post organizations were represented at the event that offered both education and career opportunities. Sheri’ Buono, education services officer at the Fort Hood Education Center, was excited to have so many groups present and ready to help soldiers with their futures.
“We’re trying to hit those three C’s — college, career and credentialing,” she said. “So that a soldier, regardless of where they are in their point of professional development, they would have a little bit of everything they need. (Whether it is) that soldier who’s brand new to the service and needs to start their education, or that soldier who’s transitioning out and maybe needs more career services opportunities.”
Though the Fort Hood Education Center provides services year round, Buono said that the College, Credentialing and Career Fair allows soldiers the opportunity to make the best choice for them.
“It’s easy to sit and say to a soldier, ‘You’ve got to do your homework before picking a school.’ It’s so much easier to work with a soldier and now be able to say, ‘Now you have 50 schools you can talk to…’ to kind of do a comparison. We want them to be wise consumers about the school that they choose because of time and dollars.”
Not only did soldiers benefit from the event, but civilians as well. Husband and wife duo, Spc. Tyler Serrott, Charlie Company, 615 ASB, 1 ACB and Erin Burk both attended the event looking to further their life goals.
“I came to check out the warrant officer recruiting station. I saw an email that they would be here and I figured it was convenient and we had time,” Serrott said. “I brought my wife as well because she also wants to advance her career.”
“I’m looking to go into veterinary medicine,” Burk added.
They both said this was a great opportunity for both of them to gather information on the education and career paths they want to take.
“There aren’t very many events that I get notified of that a husband and spouse are both able to go and it also advances their career or their education or even both like (the College, Credentialing and Career Fair),” Serrott said. “It was a great informational tool and it was a good tool for me personally because it had the warrant officer recruiter right next to two colleges I could possibly go to.”
“It shows the career options for spouses, because we can’t really have a normal career because we’re moving around all over the place,” Burk said. “It just kind of proves that the military does care about you and that you can still advance in your own career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.