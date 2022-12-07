KILLEEN — Local businesses partnered with a national veteran service organization to make Christmas this year a joyous one for more than 200 soldiers and their families.
The soldiers, veterans and their families received two bags of groceries, courtesy of Walmart, as well as a $25 Walmart gift card.
“That’s what we try with our programs is to really help build strong, stable and secure military families,” said Brennan Avants, program coordinator for Operation Homefront. “That’s what we want. We want military families that are able to focus on the mission because they have so many support agencies that help them take care of their family. We want them to be able to foces on the important job — the hard job they do — and not worry about where is my Christmas dinner, or am I going to skip a payment or two on this to make sure my kids have all the gifts I want to give them under the tree?”
Avants, who served 21 years in the Army, including two assignments at Fort Hood, said holidays were stressful for him as a lower-enlisted and junior noncommissioned officer because of juggling bills with buying presents and providing a meal.
“We really want to focus on these holiday programs just to take a lot of that burden off as much as we can, so they can come out and enjoy the holidays,” Avants said.
Originally, the goal for Operation Homefront was to provide for 200 families, but it expanded to 250 after more funds came available from the Bob Hope Foundation, Avants explained.
“The need is bigger and it just keeps growing,” Avants said.
To make the grocery and home supply giveaway happen, a total of 14 other businesses or organizations assisted Operation Homefront, including Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
William Britt, part of American Veterans Mission and Operation Homefront who enlisted in the Army and retired as a major, said the goal is to partner with more organizations.
“We have our eyes now on 2023,” Britt said. “One of the aims here is to get the word out to the local communities ... and as the word gets out, more organizations will be looking to want to jump on board with us.”
Along with Saturday’s grocery giveaway, Operation Homefront, which was founded in 2002, helps in a variety of different ways. Some of its other programs include critical financial assistance, housing, veteran caregiver support and family events.
Near the beginning of school, Operation Homefront organizes school supply drives called Back-to-School Brigade.
The whole list of organizations that helped Operation Homefront with the event were:
- American Veterans Mission
- The Mission Continues
- Operation Stand Down Central Texas
- Phi Alpha Sorority
- Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority, Inc.
- Walmart
- Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- Texas A&M University-Central Texas
- Dollar Tree
- Mountain View Productions
- Body Armor
- Proctor & Gamble
- Operation Phantom Support
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.