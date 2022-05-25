WIESBADEN, Germany — U.S. Army soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force-Africa, 82nd Airborne Division, and 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducted airborne operations on May 13, near Adazi, Latvia, during exercise Swift Response 22.
Each task force conducted on-the-ground tactical operations and follow-on training, to include live-fire training and field-training exercises.
Exercise Swift Response is an annual U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercise that took place this year in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans, from May 2-20.
Approximately 9,000 service members from 17 Allied and partner nations participated in the exercise, including approximately 2,700 U.S. soldiers and airmen.
Swift Response exercises U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to rapidly deploy beside European multi-national airborne forces with little to no warning across the globe. The purpose is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and partners and the integration of joint service partnership.
The planning for this exercise integrates COVID-19 mitigation measures to ensure our service members, Allies and host nation communities are vigilantly protected.
