Special Olympics 1.jpg

Gavin Gerber, a competitor from Midway, Texas, rolls a strike while participating in a Special Olympics bowling tournament in the Phantom Warrior Lanes at Fort Hood on Nov. 18. Gerber bowled alongside helper Addyson Galow. Fort Hood has hosted Special Olympics bowling tournaments for more than three decades. 

 Samantha Harms, Fort Hood Public Affairs

The Phantom Warriors Lanes here hosted a bowling tournament for Area 12 of the Special Olympics Texas, Nov. 18 to 19.

Fort Hood’s bowling alley has hosted this event for more than 35 years.

