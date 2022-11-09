Fostering energy resilience and sustaining the mission, while securing the future is the Specialties Shop for the Directorate of Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division. Identifying the safety risks posed, when the traffic lights went out during the Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise in March 2022, the Specialties Shop was challenged to create and implement an innovative solution.

“During the ERRE, the power across most of the installation turned off and all the intersections went dark, which created a major hazard,” Nick Campagna, Specialties Shop supervisor, DPW, said. “It was a watch yourself when you pass through these intersections situation. So my team said, ‘hey what can we do to develop a backup power system that can keep these signals operational during any sort of power outage.’”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.