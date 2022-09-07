FORT WORTH — Lions, tigers, and bears – oh, my! – are not the only exotic creatures to be seen up close and personal at one of the country’s most highly-rated zoos, just 150 miles north of Killeen-Fort Hood.

Known as the oldest continuous zoo site in Texas, the Fort Worth Zoo at 1989 Colonial Parkway was founded in 1909 with one lion, two bear cubs, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock and a few rabbits. From these modest beginnings, the 64-acre layout has grown into a nationally-ranked facility, housing more than 7,000 native and exotic animals.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.