FORT WORTH — Lions, tigers, and bears – oh, my! – are not the only exotic creatures to be seen up close and personal at one of the country’s most highly-rated zoos, just 150 miles north of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Known as the oldest continuous zoo site in Texas, the Fort Worth Zoo at 1989 Colonial Parkway was founded in 1909 with one lion, two bear cubs, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock and a few rabbits. From these modest beginnings, the 64-acre layout has grown into a nationally-ranked facility, housing more than 7,000 native and exotic animals.
Some of the featured exhibits include:
- Penguins
- Parrot Paradise
- World of primates
- Raptor Canyon
- Flamingo Bay
- African Savannah
- Texas Wild!
Elephant Springs serves as home to the zoo’s Asian elephant herd, including a three-generation family. Take a walk through the floating village and watch elephants swim in the 500,000-gallon pool below. Australian Outback is dedicated to Australia’s aquatic and terrestrial animals, including red kangaroos.
At the Great Barrier Reef, three saltwater tanks containing more than 10,000 gallons of water are home to colorful fish, eels, corals, small invertebrates and blacktip reef sharks. Flamingo Bay showcases three of the world’s six flamingo species — Caribbean flamingos, Chilean flamingos and lesser flamingos.
The Museum of Living Art (MOLA) is an award-winning herpetarium housing some of the most exotic and endangered reptile and amphibian species on the planet.
Some of the highlights of this 30,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor facility are America’s most enormous saltwater crocodile, Burmese python, Fly River turtles, yellow-spotted climbing toads, King Cobra, Komodo dragons and more.
The Children’s Zoo is designed for younger kids who enjoy getting close to such friendly animals as goats, sheep, miniature donkeys, pigs and chickens.
Along with wildlife exhibits, the zoo also offers an array of other attractions, such as the Yellow Rose Express Train and the Country Carousel, along with the Swinging Swamp Bridge, Tasmanian (climbing) Tower and hurricane and tornado simulators. At one time, advance reservations for the Fort Worth Zoo were required, but not anymore. Advance tickets are available on-line, however, or at the gate.
Zoo officials say the best time to visit is early, as soon as they open for the day.
This is when animals are most active and easy to see. As the day goes on and temperatures start to rise, the animals tend to find shaded areas to beat the heat and are often harder to spot. Also, expect large crowds on weekends and public holidays.
Work up an appetite and the Fort Worth Zoo offers a number of food choices, including burgers, chicken sandwiches, pizza, hot dogs, nachos and more at such places as Dickey’s Barbecue, Jungle Grill, Ranch Grill, Zoo Creek Café, Pizza Hut and ice cream parlors with Bluebell ice cream.
Guests with allergy and dietary restrictions are encouraged to bring their own picnic lunch.
Small coolers with outside food and drinks are permitted, but guests are asked to not bring in glass, alcohol or single-use straws and lids.
If zoo food or a picnic doesn’t quite tickle your taste buds, be sure and try one of Fort Worth’s fine restaurants located nearby. Incidentally, Fort Worth was founded by Maj. Ripley Arnold as a military outpost in 1849, and named after Gen. William Jenkins Worth, commander of the Texas army. Part of the vast DFW metroplex, the city is widely known as “Cowtown” for its western heritage.
One spot to enjoy some fine dining is Eddie V’s Prime Seafood at 3100 W. 7th St., where the menu offers such things as fresh East coast and Gulf coast oysters; chilled Gulf shrimp; Petrossian caviar; Maine lobster tacos; Maine lobster bisque; jumbo lump crab cake; Kung Pao calamari; Chilean sea bass; Norwegian salmon; South African lobster; 12-ounce filet mignon; 18-ounce prime New York strip; 22-ounce prime bone-in ribeye; butter poached lobster mashed potatoes; truffled macaroni and cheese; crab fried rice with mushrooms and scallions; grilled asparagus; bananas foster butter cake; classic crème brulee; hot chocolate Godiva cake.
