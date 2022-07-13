LAMPASAS — Central Texas and the surrounding Hill Country have a number of unique natural swimming holes and one of those is located just down the road in Lampasas, a few miles west of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Hancock Park along State Highway 281 is home to Hancock Springs Free Flow Pool, a spring-fed facility billed as “the only remaining sulfur springs swimming hole in the state.”
According to the website, Lampasas was built around Hancock Springs in the late 1800s. People traveled from all across Texas to bathe and even get baptized in what were considered healing waters. A free-flowing swimming pool was created in the early 1900s. Since it is spring fed, the pool maintains a constant 69-degree water temperature.
Along with the pool, the three-acre community park includes a multi-purpose room, playground, picnic area and volleyball court.
The pool is closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and open from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, go to www.lampasas.org.
Another nearby beautiful spot to take a swim is at Inks Lake State Park, about 35 miles south of Lampasas on State Highway 281.
Devil’s Waterhole is a part of this 803-acre beauty on the Colorado River at Inks Lake State Park, a 1,200-acre facility that also offers swimming, boating, water skiing, scuba diving and fishing. Paddle boat rentals are available, along with canoes, kayaks, life vests and paddles at the park store, which also has snacks, camping supplies, and souvenirs.
Nearly 200 campsites and 22 cabins are available, many of which are lakeside or with easy access to the water. Several of these areas have playgrounds for the kids.
There are two fishing piers at Inks Lake, fish cleaning stations and a boat ramp. Rods, reels and tackle boxes are available, and a fishing license is not required to fish from a pier of the shore in a state park.
For more information, visit the Inks Lake website at tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/inks-lake.
Head a little further south on 281 to San Marcos and take a swim or enjoy a lazy float in an inner tube down the San Marcos River at Rio Vista Park. Kayakers, canoers and paddle board paddlers also enjoy this facility with free admission and parking that includes restrooms, tennis courts, basketball half-court, benches, a pavilion, city swimming pool and hike and bike trails.
Supplies available for purchase or rental include ice and coolers, water, Gatorade and soft drinks, snacks (cookies, chips and candy), sunscreen, sunglasses and goggles, water cameras and water shoes, tubes, life jackets and floaties and air (if you bring your own tube).
No lifeguards are on duty, so standard safety precautions are highly recommended, such as life jackets for kids and new swimmers. More information is available for Rio Vista Park at www.visitsanmarcos.com/listing/rio-vista-park/19.
Another on the state’s list of beautiful and recommended warm weather getaways is Krause Springs, a 115-acre facility with 32 natural springs that feed a man-made pool and natural pool. With a constant water temperature of 68 degrees, this National Registry of Historical Sites property is 30 miles west of Austin in Spicewood. Primitive camping is offered, along with 24 RV sites with water and electricity available. Guests are also welcome to take a peaceful stroll through the Butterfly Gardens.
About 230 miles east of Killeen-Fort Hood in the famed Texas Piney Woods, Lake Tejas is a spring-fed, family-style water park and campground along FM 256 just east of the town of Colmesneil. Open for swimming from mid-May thru Labor Day and year-round for camping, fishing or gatherings, there are diving towers, a kiddie area, the Wet Willie slide, fishing, canoeing, zip line, trapeze, boats, camping, picnic tables, showers and more.
The swimming area here has around 80 yards of sandy beach and a buoyed swimming area large enough for swimmers of all ability levels. Rent a tube or bring your own float and laze the day away.
Operating hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 409-837-5063 for more information.
