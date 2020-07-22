Yosemite Falls in California is considered one of the most famous — and tallest — waterfalls in the United States, and New York State’s Niagara Falls is a worldwide tourist attraction that draws as many as 13 million visitors a year.
Both those majestic landmarks make a fine addition to any bucket list of must-see vacation venues, but right here in the great state of Texas there are more than a dozen less-well-known but beautiful waterfalls that could, and maybe should, earn a prime spot on a list of possible weekend getaways.
One of those is located at Hamilton Pool Preserve, an hour-and-a-half drive south of Killeen, just west of Austin. This protected 232-acre nature preserve features a natural pool created when the dome of an underground river collapsed thousands of years ago due to erosion, creating a shaded grotto and 50-foot plunging cascade of cool, 50-degree water. It has been a popular summer swimming spot since the 1960s.
Reservations are required to visit Hamilton Pool, which has been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Updated information is available at parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/hamilton-pool-preserve#reservations.
Over near Lampasas, just west of Killeen-Fort Hood and Copperas Cove along U.S. 190, is Gorman Falls at Colorado Bend State Park, a 5,328-acre Texas Parks and Wildlife Department facility first opened in 1987. Featuring 35 miles of hiking and biking trails, including pathways alongside the Colorado River, a trail up the canyon alongside natural pools and waterfalls fed by Spicewood Springs, the park offers an up-close-and-personal look at the famed Gorman Falls, which requires a three-mile round trip hike over sometimes rough and rocky terrain, with a steep descent near the 70-foot-high falls.
Most state parks, including Colorado Bend, are open now for day visits and camping, but officials recommend checking with individual facilities in advance before making the trip. Advance reservations are strongly encouraged. For information on that, go to texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com.
For more information on Gorman Falls and Colorado Bend State Park, go to tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/colorado-bend.
One of the Hill Country’s more popular and scenic waterfalls is at 5,212-acre Pedernales (peder-nal-ess) Falls State Park, another TPWD facility located about an hour-and-a-half south of Fort Hood near Johnson City. This gem includes nearly 20 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails and 14 miles of backpacking trails, but the main attraction is the falls formed by the Pedernales River cascading over limestone rock formations and creating multiple pools of clear, cool water.
Some of the new guidelines to follow when visiting state parks include: Face coverings required inside all state buildings; six-foot social distancing; no groups larger than 10 allowed, except for families or people living in the same household. See tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/pedernales-falls for details on visiting Pedernales Falls.
To the north, just inside the Texas border with Oklahoma, is the city of Wichita Falls, where a sweeping, three-tiered, man-made, 54-foot falls produced by the Wichita River can be found at Lucy Park, a 178-acre facility located in the heart of the city. The park is filled with large pecan trees, cottonwoods and other species, along with a large pond that is home to ducks, geese and other waterfowl.
According to a history of the city, the original falls for which the town was named was destroyed by flooding in 1886 and eventually re-built 100 years later.
Back closer to home, Krause Springs, a gorgeous swimming hole located in Spicewood, 30 miles west of Austin, features a soothing set of waterfalls that flow into natural and man-made pools surrounded by cypress and fern trees. There are 32 springs on this privately-owned property that feeds into Lake Travis. Visitors are also welcome to stroll through the Butterfly Gardens and enjoy the music of wind chimes and fountains.
Pets are not allowed. No glass containers. No jumping from the bluffs; no smoking; and no lifeguard is on duty.
For additional information about Krause Springs, go to krausesprings.net.
There are a number of other waterfalls and swimming holes to enjoy across central Texas and beyond, including such places as McKinney Falls, Boykin Springs, Cattail Falls, Capote Falls, Dolan Falls, Beef Creek Falls and more.
Go to www.wideopencountry.com/13-beautiful-waterfalls-across-texas to find out more.
