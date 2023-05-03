Editor’s note: If you know of a supporting family member who deserves recognition, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com using the subject line, “Unsung Heroes.”
After seven years being married to a soldier, Alabama native Virginia Pido says becoming a part of the military lifestyle involves a sometimes steep learning curve that centers around one primary idea.
“I think you learn something new every day,” she said, “but the number one rule is, you can always plan on the fact that you can’t plan for anything.”
Pido, a 30-year-old mother of two with another baby on the way, was born in Birmingham, Alabama. Her dad, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, was a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve at that time and later went to work for Microsoft Corp. The family moved around quite a bit – Memphis, Tennessee.; Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; Austin, Texas; then Seattle, Washington, where Pido graduated high school in 2011, then headed back down south to go to the University of Mississippi, also known as Ole Miss.
That is where she eventually met her future husband, Kyle, a recent graduate of the Ole Miss ROTC program.
“I met Kyle two days after he graduated, in 2015,” she said. ““We met through some mutual friends. I went out to dinner with a group of friends one night and he tagged along with one of my guy friends. We started talking, and he was funny, and a couple of days later, he asked me out on a date. He was such a gentleman. Came and picked me up and took me to dinner, then dropped me off back at home. Opened the door for me and all that.
“He had just graduated (and) I was still doing some summer classes. We knew early on that we were the ones for each other. In the fall of 2015, I moved to Annapolis with my parents for a couple months to have surgery, then moved back down to Fort Rucker in March, where Kyle was in flight school, and then we got married in July 2016.”
The couple came to Fort Hood in July 2021 from Fort Benning, Georgia. Before that, they were at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, just northwest of Nashville, where Virginia had once hoped to move and pursue her musical aspirations after college.
“I was an English major, and I wanted to move to Nashville and get a job up there in publishing or something like that,” she said. “Or not related at all. I got into music pretty heavily when I was going to college. I sing. There’s plenty of people who sing way better than me, but it was fun to experiment with. I sang in bars. I dated a guy who was on American Idol. Did some recording and that kind of stuff.
“I really didn’t have many specifics. I just knew I really wanted to move to Nashville. I bartended in my senior year of college and for a while after. I thought, if all else fails, I’ll just get a job as a bartender and make a lot of cash, live up there and see what happens.”
Although she never quite made it to Nashville, being stationed at Fort Campbell was pretty close, and Pido considers that four-year assignment to probably be number one among the places they have lived.
“We’ve been enjoying it here, but I think Fort Campbell was probably the best, so far,” she said. “Just a lot of really good friends, and a great area. It was fun being close to Nashville but not right in the middle of the city. There’s a lot to do. You’re not so far away from everything, as you are in Texas.”
For the most part, Army life has been great, Pido says, but along with the good times, there have been significant challenges, as well, especially in the beginning.
“I thought I was going to be prepared for it, but I wasn’t,” she said. “Flight school itself was a learning curve, but I think I took flight school for granted. You get to stay put and be with each other, as far as family goes (and) spouse-wise. They’re stateside and they don’t have crazy hours or anything.
“When we got to Fort Campbell in the summer of 2017, as our first real duty station, that was a huge eye opener. He was a first lieutenant at the time and everything I had been exposed to at that point was all flight school-related, and people all doing the same thing. So getting to Fort Campbell, which is a highly movable, deployable — whatever you want to call it — Army base was completely different.”
They arrived at Campbell in August 2017 and by May 2018, Kyle was off to Afghanistan for nine months. As an Apache pilot, he has been away from home a lot over the past few years.
“Apache pilots are in higher demand than Black Hawk pilots or Chinooks, just because there are so many more Black hHwk and Chinook pilots than there are Apache pilots,” Pido said. “So they are kind of constantly deploying. We did three, nine-month deployments in a span of four years, with several NTC rotations and all that stuff. He went to Afghanistan for nine months, then he went to Europe twice.
“It was quite an experience for us. We were going through IVF (in vitro fertilization) treatments in 2018 when he left for Afghanistan. He left two weeks after I had our egg retrieval done, and then they couldn’t do the embryo transfer until two months after he was already gone, so I got pregnant with our oldest daughter while he was in Afghanistan.
“This pregnancy now is actually the first pregnancy he’s ever been home for. But we were lucky. He was home for both the girls’ births.
“I was pregnant while he was in Afghanistan, (then) he got home about four weeks before Logan was born in March 2019. Then, he left again when she was about 13 months old. They’re always having to go to training courses and all that extra jazz, so you definitely have to learn solo parenting … and you have to learn to do it with a gracious heart, because if you’re going to stick it out and make the military life and a military marriage work, then you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do, as far as being apart, and being told when you’re going to be apart.”
Finding support systems is an important part of being in the military lifestyle, Pido says, whether that support comes from friends or from participating in Army programs like Family Readiness Groups.
“When we moved to Fort Campbell, we actually moved with a bunch of other friends that we had in flight school. A lot of us got stationed at the same place, so we had a little built-in friend group, and that became our support network as we began having kids,” she said.
“I also got involved with Kyle’s unit with the Family Readiness Group. The FRG leader became one of my dearest friends and kind of took me under her wing and really taught me a lot about Army life and dealing with it — especially the Apache community, which is pretty specific and demanding, as far as taking a toll on family life.
“I learned so much from her and was able to get plugged into different groups on post. I did a couple of training courses, like CARE Team training and stuff like that. You want to get involved and meet people and learn more about your lifestyle. The dos and don’ts, and how other people have made it work.
“If you’re lucky enough to have a good FRG, that’s a great place to start. If not, I recommend getting involved with something like PWOC, which is Protestant Women of the Chapel, but if that is not your thing, there’s plenty of other resources out there. There’s a spouses’ club at most Army bases, and they have all sorts of subgroups within the spouses’ club, like lunch club (and) book club. That sort of thing. I did those when we got here, and that was a great way to get plugged in.”
The main thing for spouses not to do when arriving at a new location, Pido says, is to stay isolated. It is important to reach out for help when needed and get involved.
“Being proactive is going to save your life in the military, for sure.
“My biggest thing of what not to do is, stay off the Facebook wives pages. That’s nothing but drama. You might get lucky and find some great people, but you’re also going to get probably not what you’re looking for. I don’t mean to make that sound bad, but a lot of times, it’s really easy when you get to a new place, just grab whatever unit your spouse is in, check and see what their FRG is like. If it’s not great — people are not really involved; there’s no information pushed out — I would suggest going to the MWR center. They have all kinds of pamphlets about things that are going on and different groups.
“If you live on post, you might get lucky. We have been so lucky with the community we moved into on post (Montague Village). Our neighborhood is just awesome. It’s a lot of like-minded families with kids the same age. We had people come knock on our door and introduce themselves when we moved in. We made quick friends, and it was such a blessing.”
Looking back at her life and the way things have turned out, Pido says she never imagined living the life she is living now, and she would not have it any other way.
“Honestly, it’s been a very challenging and winding road, but I wouldn’t change a thing. I never finished school — that’s not to say I won’t get my degree at some point — but I’m very happy with how things are at the moment.
“I’m a firm believer in the fact that I think everything happens for a reason. It’s taught me — especially the deployments (and) being a solo parent and being on my own for so much as an adult and as a mom — a lot about myself and my strength, and what I’m capable of, and what I want out of life.
“There’s no two ways about it — deployment just sucks. But, also, if you are able to get past that occasionally, you can get some positivity out of it. Like, there’s definitely part of each deployment that has definitely strengthened my marriage and how we communicate and parent together.
“It’s always a learning curve when they come back home and have to reintegrate into family life. You kind of have to learn to live together all over again. Especially if you have kids. When they are gone as much as Kyle has been gone, they kind of come home to completely different children. I think that’s one of the hardest parts of deployment. Just refiguring out how to do life together.
“But getting through that to the other side definitely makes you stronger. It will be something that could make or break you, but if you focus on each other and communication first, it’ll definitely make you stronger, and make your military journey easier and better.
“I work part time from home right now. I am a utilities and admin coordinator for a real estate company based out of Indianapolis, Indiana, and I absolutely love it. It’s not something I ever thought I would get involved in, but it’s just turned out to be the best thing.
“I was always very fulfilled being a mom and a wife, but I have learned that I can be self sufficient, and I am strong enough to weather any storm on my own. Not to say I don’t need my husband, because that’s not true at all. I definitely need him. But it has shown me that I need to have something for myself that I can always have in my back pocket or whatever … and that’s been various things over the years. So going back to work for me now has been just awesome.
“It’s weird to say, but it almost feels like ‘me time’ when I’m working. I know I’m contributing not only to my company and my team, but I’m contributing to my household in a way that I haven’t in a very long time. It’s nice to have something for myself outside of family life.”
