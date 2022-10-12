KILLEEN — Holly Thomson remembers leaving her beloved Texas after marrying a West Point graduate and heading overseas for a two-year stay in Germany. As a brand-new Army spouse, she had no idea what to expect.
She found out quickly.
“It was hard,” Thomson said. “I was very homesick.
“That was my first Army experience, and I had never been that far away from home, where you couldn’t just hop in the car and get to family. No one in my immediate family had served (in the military), so I really didn’t have a direct connection to service. I didn’t know how crazy life would be. The fast pace, frequent moves, time apart … however, that lifestyle also afforded me the opportunity to make life-long friends and experience new cultures.”
It was 1992 when Thomson, a University of North Texas graduate who was working as a middle school teacher in her hometown Bullard, married then-Capt. J.T. (John) Thomson, who came from a military family and lived all over the country and in Europe before graduating from high school in Tyler, just north of Bullard.
Her introduction to the military lifestyle was a little rough at first, but she soon found a caring support network from other family members.
“I was in a foreign country,” she said, “and I didn’t have a job initially. So it was a lonely experience for a while. And then, on top of that, you had things like a six-week field exercise.
“John said, ‘I’m going to have to go to the field, and you’ll need to get your driver’s license. No pressure, but we live on the economy. You’re going to be stuck in this apartment if you don’t get your driver’s license.’
“He did, though, do a good job of introducing me because he knew he was leaving. He had a sponsor and worked for some really wonderful people that wrapped their arms around me.”
For a new Army wife, a six-week field exercise seemed daunting, Holly said, but was great informal training for a future that included lengthy deployments and a family move on her own, commonalities shared with countless other Army spouses.
Holly and retired Lt. Gen. Thomson live now on 13 acres just south of Killeen. He left the Army in October 2020 after 34 years’ active-duty service, which also included 47 months as a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
During his career, he served as a platoon leader and company commander in Europe, a battalion commander, brigade commander, deputy division commander, and from 2016-17 was commanding general of Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division. His final assignment was with NATO Allied Land Command. He deployed twice to Afghanistan and four times to Iraq, including the initial Operation Desert Storm campaign in 1990-91.
It was just prior to Desert Storm that the future general and his future bride first met back in Tyler, known as the “Rose Capital of America,” and hometown of University of Texas and Houston Oilers football great Earl Campbell.
“We went to different high schools and so we had never met,” Holly said. “He had come to Tyler to see his parents and some high school buddies before deploying. He was out on the town with some of his friends — we had a lot of mutual friends, and I knew the friends he was with — and we ran into each other.
“We talked and he explained that he was getting ready to deploy. He mentioned that he was leaving for Saudi Arabia on Monday. I was teaching at the time, and I asked if my students could write to him. So they did and he wrote them back, and he became a wonderful pen pal.
“Desert Storm, you know, was over pretty quickly and I invited him when he came back to the states to come speak to my class. I think that was probably ’91.”
They married in Tyler and headed to Germany, then came back for an assignment at West Point, then on to Fort Leavenworth and later Fort Hood.
Along came the invasion of Iraq in 2003, and it was time for Holly to be on her own again, this time with two small children.
“That was a scary time,” she said. “There was so much unknown.
“Our oldest son was in kindergarten, and our youngest was just an infant. It was a sad day for me, and it was a sad day for our kids. They weren’t old enough to understand, but it was a sad day for them.
“We had lunch at the Olive Garden in Killeen, then I dropped him off at 4th I.D. headquarters (on Fort Hood). He said, ‘I don’t want this to be all sad, so we’re just going to say goodbye in the parking lot.’ So that’s what we did. I am sure many other Army spouses have similar good-bye stories.”
During her husband’s career, Holly’s responsibilities as an officer’s wife grew as he progressed through the ranks. Things like attending various military ceremonies, hosting coffee groups and other gatherings for spouses, helping support families. She was also raising kids — the boys are now 25 and 20 — and working at different teaching assignments in different places, including the Department of Defense school system.
The Army now has organized systems in place to provide information and support within units, help connect spouses and children with community resources, organize social activities and events, and other things to take care of families. Those kinds of programs did not always exist, however, and so spouses did what they could to support each other.
“We all just helped each other out,” Holly said. “The military is a very tight-knit group … particularly, I would say, when families are overseas.
“The Army I married into was not the Army we retired from … and it isn’t the Army of today. The military is ever evolving, and the constant re-set for the entire family, especially with children, presents unique challenges. There were not all these deployments like there are now.
“There’s a lot of attention on the sacrifice of the service member, but it’s also a great sacrifice for the entire family. Military children sacrifice greatly, as do military spouses. I think the people reading this newspaper have an awareness of the challenges and the hardships faced by military families, but most Americans do not.
“It’s really the military family that is supporting the service member’s dream; the military member’s dream. The family sacrifices things that are important to them, and I think that’s an important point.”
When someone marries a soldier, they often do not fully understand what may be asked of them as an individual or as a family, Holly added. However, it quickly becomes a joint mission in which they support their soldiers, as well as other soldiers and families with whom they serve. Holly says it has been one of her greatest privileges to work alongside these spouses and family members who have given so much to the military and the country.
After her husband retired from the Army, Holly went on to become a consultant and business owner. She worked three years for AMB Group, the parent company that includes the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. She then served as a military spouse ambassador with Hiring Our Heroes, a national non-profit initiative to help veterans, military spouses and transitioning service members find meaningful employment opportunities.
Now, she is starting a new venture designed to promote patriotism and recognition for the military and service members.
“During my time with the Falcons, I collected a lot of Salute to Service gear,” she said. “With that military-inspired collection, it occurred to me that there was a missed opportunity. No one was doing a military authentic collection, so I started a business with the goal of authentically connecting teams and fans with those who have worn the cloth of our nation.
“This is something I’m passionate about. My goal when I worked for the Falcons … there’s no better platform than professional sports, and I felt like there was a tremendous opportunity there to educate and inspire fellow Americans of the service and sacrifice of our military.”
Looking back at how life turned out for a small-town Texas girl, Holly says:
“I never could have predicted it.
“There are things that I would do differently, but I tend to be kind of a forward-looking person. So while there were challenges and times that I wish were different, the bottom line is that we all look at our time in service through a different lens. We all have different experiences and backgrounds, but these experiences shape who we are, right?
“Supporting my husband in the military has been a huge portion of my adult life, and it has influenced and shaped who I am in very positive ways. A military family’s life is filled with challenges. There are wonderful things, but also a lot of challenges.
“One thing I would like to add is that amid all the sacrifice for the greater good, the future holds wonderful opportunities. The experience made me stronger and more resilient, and it’s given me the courage to produce creatively and professionally moving forward.
“If I could give one piece of advice to today’s Army spouse, that would be in all the giving that you do, remember to take care of yourself, and continue to learn and grow.”
