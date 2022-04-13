MCDADE — Travel back in time to the days of legendary Robin Hood and his Merry Men this weekend at Sherwood Forest Faire’s ongoing Renaissance and Medieval festival in McDade, 35 miles east of Austin.
This family-style event is open weekends through April 24 from 10 a.m. to dusk, rain or shine, for all ages and includes a dazzling variety of magic shows, blacksmithing and glass-blowing demonstrations, jousting tournaments, performances from troubadours and a lot more. Meet King Richard and mingle with fairies and forest folk in this 162-acre village and campground nestled in the Lost Pines.
More than 150 live shows are scheduled each day and 170 artisans and merchants display handcrafted leatherwork, clothing, jewelry, pottery, woodwork and more.
Enjoy more than 40 different stage acts and watch comedy shows, full-contact jousting, fire-juggling, falconry, knife-throwing, sword-fighting and even a castle siege.
Along with all the entertainment, plenty of belt-busting food and beverage is available, including such vendors as:
The Fat Friar: Turkey legs, bratwurst, chicken-fried bacon, French fries, Frito pie, sandwiches, cookies.
The Lettuce Inn: Sausage on a stick, Cornish hen platter, baked potato, soup in a bread bowl, smoothies, ice cream floats.
Little John’s Meat Market: BBQ pork ribs, sandwiches, grilled chicken on a stick, burgers, bratwurst, turkey legs.
The Lowland Café & Bakery Annex: Cappuccino, espresso, milkshakes, kolaches, quiche, muffins, cupcakes, brownies, cookies, banana bread, pastries.
The Highland Café and Bakery: Organic hot or iced coffee, hot or iced tea, chai tea, kolaches, cinnamon rolls, fruit tarts, peasant pockets, fresh bread, ice cream.
BrouHaHa: Boar on a bun, bull on a bun, cat in a bag, dragon toes, ogre toe, Scotch egg, sea pig, Sorcerer’s Surprise, Hufty Tufty Baggins, assorted muffins and pastries, gooey cakes, Heavenly Hubbub Parfait, homemade fried pickles, hot chocolate, shepherd’s pie cup.
Dante’s: Wood-fired brick oven pizza, four-cheese lasagna, meatball sandwich, pasta and meatballs, cheese curds, pretzels, Sivingie (sweet dough), Desvadorka (chocolate and cream layer cake).
The Greek Agora: Gyro bowls, chicken Corfu pita, seafood Corfu pita, Mediterranean sausage pita, hummus, Greek salad, gyros.
The Jerusalem Café: Falafel, hummus, stuffed grape leaves, couscous, beef and lamb wraps and plates, kabob, baklava, baklava sundaes, Turkish coffee, Turkish floats.
Marco Polo’s Silk Road Rest Stop: Beer battered fish ‘n chips, orange chicken with vegetable fried rice, egg rolls, mozzarella sticks, mac and cheese, funnel cakes.
Medieval Munchies: Boiled peanuts, cannoli, cinnamon roasted nuts, fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, spinach pie, strudel, stuffed peppers, tenderloin sandwich, baked chicken dinner, fried oysters on a bun.
Merlin’s Favorites: Bangers and mash, blooming onion, bourbon chicken over rice, fried artichokes, fried mushrooms, fried olives, fried pretzels, fried veggies, funnel cake, Hungarian goulash, onion rings, pork rinds, sausage, elephant ears, fried bananas, fried cookies.
The Shipwrecked Galley (located in the Gypsy Encampment): Curry goat, curry chicken, vegetable curry, Caribbean French dip, plantains, sweet potato chips, Caribbean chicken sandwich, jerk chicken, barbacoa, empanadas, beans and rice.
The Lions Share Tapas Bar (located near the Jolly Roger Pub): Changing menu featuring gourmet meats like prosciutto, corned beef and capicola; delectable cheeses such as fontina, bleu, gouda, and assorted cheddars. Served with flatbread and a choice from the Wicked Pickle sidebar.
Sweet Lolli’s Magical Treats: Candy, gourmet malt balls, chocolate dipped cheesecake, frozen chocolate dipped bananas, chocolate dipped worms, peanut brittle.
And don’t forget plenty of liquid libations at eight bars inside the fairgrounds, along with soda and water carts serving water, soda, lemonade and energy drinks. Beer, red and white wine are available, along with Thorin’s Viking Mead and Thorin’s Iron Age Cider.
Pets are not allowed inside the village, except service dogs. No outside food or beverage is allowed. No firearms are allowed.
Expect to see guests wearing such costumes as tunics and tights, although jeans and a T-shirt are perfectly suitable attire as well.
The village includes areas on a natural incline with sandy soil, and many accessible routes are natural surfaces that can be difficult to manage but doable for wheelchairs and strollers.
For more information including on-line ticket sales, go to www.sherwoodforestfaire.com.
