Military-connected special education students wait on average up to two years longer to receive services than their civilian peers — delays which in some cases violate federal law, according to a recent nationwide study.
The study proves what local parents of Killeen ISD special education students have reported to the Herald over the past seven years about military-connected children not receiving the educational services they need to succeed in a timely manner as required by federal law.
PARTNERS IN PROMISE
Partners in Promise is a nonprofit organization that serves as a “representative voice” for families enrolled in the military’s Exceptional Family Member Program, known as EFMP, according the organization’s website.
The EFMP is a mandatory U.S. Department of Defense program that works with military and civilian agencies to coordinate housing, educational and medical services for military families with special needs, including at Fort Hood.
Ideally, the EFMP program aims to ensure military families are transferred to installations that can properly provide appropriate services to service members’ spouses and dependents.
SURVEY
The nonprofit organization released the findings of a 2021 study in late January researching the “real delays in special education timelines” for military families.
The group’s study found, “On average military families reported waiting 23 months from initial identification of an issue to receiving special education services.”
The nonprofit’s survey received more than 1,150 responses from military families of special needs children. According to the report, 56% of the responses came from enlisted personnel or spouses of enlisted personnel.
Jennifer Barnhill, Partners in Promise’s chief operating officer and lead researcher, recently spoke to the Herald about the group’s latest study.
Barnhill said the findings may be shocking to civilians, but they aren’t to military families.
“What we hear from our families is that the findings are not surprising to them because it’s what they’ve lived through,” she said.
According to the group’s report, 55% of respondents experienced “significant delays,” some of which “constituted procedural violations of the IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act).”
IDEA mandates student evaluations for special education eligibility must be completed within 60 days of the evaluation’s initial start date.
The delay in services to special needs military-connected students only worsened as children were transferred with their families to another military installation, the study found.
FAPE
The nonprofit found families who were connected to the military’s EFMP program had better outcomes and shorter wait times receiving services.
But former Fort Hood EFMP navigator and longtime Killeen-area special education advocate Stephania Williams said that wasn’t the case in her experience.
Williams said over the course of her six years, 2008-2014, working for the EFMP, she was internally encouraged to downplay how many parents were reaching out for special education help.
“They’d tell me to report percentages versus how many parents were coming to me, when there were hundreds of parents coming to me for help,” Williams said.
The advocate, who has spent the past three decades fighting on behalf of special education students in the Killeen-Fort Hood area, said the EFMP needs an overhaul.
“First of all, I think that EFMP needs to quit denying the fact that they do have a problem with parents gaining services for their children — trying to hide or skew the numbers,” she said. “By now, parents probably don’t come to them because they’re not any help. Why isn’t the (Fort Hood) garrison commander speaking up about the complaints they (families) have? If you don’t know the complaints, do a public parent survey because there are many concerns out there falling on deaf ears.”
Partners in Promise, the report states, aims to educate senior military leaders about the “real, perceived, and unknown barriers” military families face in accessing a free and appropriate public education (FAPE) for their children.
“Our data show that military special education parents still have hope that their children will grow to be independent and self-sufficient members of society,” the report states. “However, they are frustrated and believe that the systems tasked with helping make this hope a reality have failed them. ...If left unaddressed, military special education parents will not be able to devote their energy to fight for their country. Instead, their readiness will be diminished as they spend their energy fighting to ensure their children receive the education afforded to them by law.”
Barnhill said she hopes the report’s data will help inform leaders to make educated decisions on behalf of military parents of special needs students.
