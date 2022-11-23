USO 1.jpg

Ben Johnson, center, center operations and programs manager at USO Fort Hood, accepts a check from Maria Tolleson, vice president of Women Helping Others, and Jeff Helm, co-chair of the Sun City Hiking Club USO Toy Drive, at a ceremony in Sun City, Texas, Nov. 11. 

 (Blair Dupre, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

SUN CITY, Texas — The Sun City Hiking Club collected and donated approximately $6,000 worth of toys and a $4,310 check to USO Fort Hood to help Fort Hood families with their holiday needs in a ceremony at the Cowan Creek Golf Course here, Nov. 11.

“There’s a lot of veterans that live down here in Sun City. I’m myself 30 years Air Force. We understand, especially for young soldiers … how hard it can be for them to get toys at Christmas time,” said Jeff Helm, co-chair of the Sun City Hiking Club USO Toy Drive. “We just wanted to help out and make their holidays a little bit more enjoyable.”

