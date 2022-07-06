GATESVILLE — As a kid growing up in Sweetwater, about 220 miles northwest of Killeen-Fort Hood, Casey Carson enjoyed watching war movies and playing Army with toy soldiers, so it was no big surprise when he decided to join the military straight out of high school.
“It was always my destiny, I guess you could say,” Carson said. “I enlisted in the delayed entry program when I was 17, while I was still a senior in high school.
“My grandma raised me and so she had to sign the papers for me to enlist. She knew … My dad was in the Navy and her husband, my grandpa, he was in World War II as an NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical) soldier. Had some uncles in the Navy and the Air Force and whatnot.”
When he graduated in 1984, Carson headed two months later to Fort Benning, Ga., for basic training and infantry AIT (advanced individual training). Even though he had always wanted to be a soldier, his first taste of military life was a bit of a “rude awakening.”
“You get off the bus; drill sergeants yelling at you, just like you see in the movies. I went in August, so it was hot; pretty brutal, as far as weather-wise and stuff.
“I’m thinking, ‘What did I get myself into?’
“You go in and get your gear, go through some vaccinations, get the haircut — zip, zip, zip, all gone. I had long hair then, and they cut the top off of it, then he took a break. So I’m sitting there looking in the mirror, with just the top of my head completely bald and long hair everywhere else. It was kinda weird.”
Carson trained as an infantryman, then headed to central Texas for his first duty assignment at Fort Hood and the famed 1st Cavalry Division. He was sent to Schweinfurt, Germany for a three-year stay, and then it was back to Fort Hood, where he was assigned to the now-defunct 2nd Armored Division around the end of 1988.
By the time 1990 rolled around, the U.S. started sending soldiers to the Middle East and Carson began the first of multiple combat and training deployments to places like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.
“It was something I’d been training for all those years (and) it was time to put it to the test,” he said.
Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm in 1990-91 was the country’s first major foreign crisis since the Cold War, when Iraq invaded neighboring Kuwait. What wound up becoming a 20-year conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan began when more than 500,000 U.S. troops were sent to Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Shield, as a deterrent to prevent Iraq from attacking Saudi Arabia.
On Jan. 17, 1991, Desert Shield became Desert Storm, the largest military air campaign since the conflict in Southeast Asia. More than 40 allied nations joined with the United States to fly more than 18,000 missions and dropped 88,500 tons of bombs. Following air attacks that lasted six weeks, the ground campaign got underway and lasted only 100 hours before Kuwait was liberated.
Carson describes some of his early experiences heading into a war zone:
“It’s kinda scary; kinda exciting. You run through all the different emotions and stuff. We were with the mechanized infantry in 2nd Armored Division, and I happened to be the battalion commander’s gunner (25mm chain gun) on a Bradley (Fighting Vehicle).
“You can load it up to 300 rounds — a combination between high-explosive and armor-piercing rounds. You can select which type of ammo you want to use, and just pull the trigger and go to thumpin’.
“Between pockets of Saddam’s soldiers that were starving and had no resupply of food or water, we encountered a few tanks here and there. Sometimes they would be occupied and firing at us, and sometimes they would be abandoned.
“Those guys had been stuck out there in holes in the desert for so long, you know, with no food or water, and they’d just come out hundreds at a time sometimes ... hands raised, white towel or rag, maybe a piece of cardboard or something to surrender. There were so many of them that after a while, we’d just make sure they didn’t have weapons and tell ‘em to keep moving toward the rear.
“It would bog us down so much processing all those EPWs (enemy prisoners of war), so we’d throw a couple of bottles of water or MREs or something and tell them to keep moving, and the MPs would police them up behind us.”
Carson was there from October 1990 to April 1991, then came back to Fort Hood where his 2nd Armored Division “Tiger” Brigade was reflagged and became the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.
Fifteen of his 26 years in the military were spent at Fort Hood, with four different divisions — 1st Cavalry, 2nd Armored, 4th Infantry, and 1st Infantry — and that’s where he was deployed from most of the time.
During a stint at Fort Stewart, Ga., Carson was back in Texas on leave when he was suddenly called back to his unit and told to pack up for another overseas flight.
“I stopped by one of my uncle’s and he said my grandmother back in Sweetwater was trying to get a hold of me. So I called her and she said, ‘Fort Stewart is trying to get a hold of you. They said something about a rapid deployment, and you need to get back to Georgia.’ I called and they said, ‘What company are you in?’ I said, ‘Bravo,’ and they said, ‘Your company is in the air right now heading back to Kuwait.’
“That’s when Saddam moved 100,000 troops down to the (Kuwait) border like he was gonna do something. So I drove back to Georgia and flew out with one of the other companies in my unit. That was ’94, I think. (Operation) Vigilant Warrior was what they called it. We stayed there again for a few months.
“Saddam settled back down and pulled all the troops off the border. He didn’t want to get another whooping.”
His last Middle East assignment before retiring in 2010 as a sergeant major was with the 1st Infantry Division and a deployment to Afghanistan, where Carson spent a year.
“Yeah, I spent a lot of time in the desert,” he said. “When we came back from Afghanistan in June 2009, I got my paperwork started to retire (in August 2010). I was starting to have back problems and other things, so I decided not to push it to 30 years.”
When he retired, Carson went to work as a planner overseeing training missions in and around Fort Hood for the Dutch military. He did that for a number of years and now works out in the field helping train Dutch helicopter pilots.
“I got that job as a planner for training schedules, training areas, air space for Apache helicopters, stuff like that. In 2011, they were going to add some Chinooks to their fleet and start doing some infantry training and air assault-type stuff. I was air assault-qualified, so I did that up to 2017, when another company had taken over the contract.
“I switched jobs from doing the planning and training schedules to becoming one of those playing the bad guys for the helicopters. We have a fleet of 10 modified Humvees with a driver in the front and a gunner in the back, and we go out … It’s like a million-dollar laser tag system. We look for helicopters and the helicopters look for us, and we have a blinking whoopee light on our vehicle, and if they shoot at us and hit us, it shuts our system down where we can’t shoot back. Same thing when we shoot a helicopter.
“I enjoy it. It’s an easy job. I don’t have to go to meetings; I don’t have to do power points (presentations). We do some training on Fort Hood, but most of our training we go out toward San Saba or Brownwood.”
In his spare time, the 56-year-old father of three likes to get out on his Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, or tinker with a ’67 Firebird back at the house. He heads back home to Sweetwater on weekends to visit family, or maybe up to Dallas to hang out with some old combat buddies.
Retired now for nearly 12 years, he looks back on his military career with satisfaction and says his childhood dream of becoming a soldier turned out just fine.
“I have no regrets,” he said. “I can’t look back and say, ‘I wish I’d done this or that,’ or anything else. It was a great experience. I got to go to a lot of different places. A couple of tours to Germany and Korea. Couple of rapid deployments and two combat tours.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to make a career out of it when I first came in, but it just seemed like every time I came up for reenlistment, I thought, well, everything is working (and) I’m getting promoted, moving along in the ranks, so why not stay?
“I enjoyed it all.”
