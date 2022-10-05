AUSTIN — Fall is a beautiful time of year in Texas and a great time to lace up those hiking shoes and get a little dirt on your feet.
Not only is there clean, fresh air to breathe and lots of lovely sights to see, but hiking has also been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, increase self-esteem and mood, and ease depression — not to mention burning calories and improving physical fitness.
John Muir, an American naturalist and conservationist known as Father of the National Parks, once wrote this:
“Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop off like autumn leaves.”
In other words, getting out into nature makes you feel good.
So, how about a list of seven recommended fall hikes just a hop, skip and a jump away from Killeen-Fort Hood down Interstate 35 in the Austin area.
According to www.onlyinyourstate.com, Homestead Trail at McKinney Falls State Park “shimmers with beauty” during the fall. Located at 5808 McKinney Falls Parkway, this easy 3.1-mile trail inside the state park courses through a lush forest and along the lower falls area. Along with hiking, there is biking, fishing, swimming and camping available at this 700-acre park a short distance from downtown.
Next up is Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, a 277-acre nature habitat on the Balcones Fault Line that divides the state’s prairies and the scenic Hill Country region. These 2.5 miles of trails surround a forested area full of gorgeous views and autumn sunsets and are open daily at 805 North Capital of Texas Highway.
Zilker Nature Preserve provides an especially kid-friendly hike through the woodlands inside the Austin Nature and Science Center at 2389 Stratford Drive and is considered by some to be one of the best quick and easy treks in the state when fall leaves change colors and drop to the ground.
Perhaps the best view in Austin comes from the top of Mount Bonnell, known as the highest point inside the city limits at 775 feet above sea level. This always popular and historical sightseeing destination at 3800 Mt. Bonnell Dr. along the eastern bank of Lake Austin attracts hikers and climbers of various abilities, as it features a 100-step ascent along a limestone staircase to reach the top. Panoramic views of the entire city, as well as the surrounding Hill Country, can be found here.
Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park in southern Austin at 907 Slaughter Lane offers six miles of walking trails, along with a disc golf course, playground, several picnic areas and fitness stations throughout its 344-acre tract. The main trail forms a large loop with smaller trails veering off in different directions. There also are picnic and barbecue areas, two basketball courts and a fishing pier along the creek.
Over at Bull Creek Greenbelt Trail, hikers will find plenty of colored leaves falling down along a dog-friendly 2.9-mile loop that is perfectly suited for all outdoor skill levels. Find this gem at 6958 Old Spicewood Springs Road.
Finally, a short drive away from Austin in Marble Falls is the half-mile Post Oak Trail at the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, 24518 FM 1431. Enjoy sometimes stunning scenery and fall foliage, along with native Texas wildlife and plants. This facility was established to protect nesting grounds for the black-capped vireo and endangered golden-cheeked warbler.
And after all that hiking and other outdoorsy stuff, you might consider a stopover on the way home at Austin’s famed Kerbey Lane Café, with a number of locations all over town. Renowned for its bowls of classic queso, cowboy queso, Credo’s cashew queso and Kerbey queso, this spot features an array of unique and tasty items that includes (just to name a few):
Eggs San Francisco, eggs benedict, chicken and pancakes, lemon poppy seed French toast platter, baked potato omelet, chicken verde omelet, Greek chicken, green chile mac, salmon tacos, fried avocado tacos, salads, soups, burger, sandwiches and more.
