CORPUS CHRISTI — Texas is full of unique downhome traditions like barbecue, horseback riding, bluebonnets in the spring, sweet tea, Frito pie, tamales at Christmas, Whataburger, Dr Pepper and road trips, to name some of the most well-known.
Speaking of road trips, and in the spirit of traditions and Halloween, how about a little drive down to the Gulf of Mexico this weekend for the Dia de Los Muertos Festival in Corpus Christi.
El Día de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday when families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. A blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion and Spanish culture, the holiday is celebrated each year from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.
Halloween is recognized as always on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 is All Souls Day, or the Day of the Dead. Tradition states that the gates of heaven open up at midnight on the 31st and the spirits of children can rejoin their families for 24 hours. The spirits of adults can do the same thing on Nov. 2.
“In ancient Europe, pagan celebrations of the dead also took place in the fall, and consisted of bonfires, dancing and feasting. Some of these customs survived even after the rise of the Roman Catholic Church, which (unofficially) adopted them into their celebrations of two Catholic holidays, All Saints Day and All Souls Day, celebrated on the first two days of November.
“In medieval Spain, people would bring wine and pan de ánimas (spirit bread) to the graves of their loved ones on All Souls Day. They would also cover graves with flowers and light candles to illuminate the dead souls’ way back to their homes on Earth. In the 16th century, Spanish conquistadors brought such traditions with them to the New World.”
In Mexico, it is a national holiday and considered both a solemn and joyous time when deceased friends and family members are honored and celebrated with colorful customs, pageantry and humor.
Meanwhile, in Corpus Christi (translated in English as Body of Christ), the Dia de Los Muertos Festival is in its 15th year and regarded as one of the seaside city’s most popular events, and one of the top celebrations of its kind in the country. It was organized in 2008 to promote the town of 300,000-plus and honor the area’s rich cultural heritage with Mexico.
This year’s event is scheduled from 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday in the downtown area along Chaparral, Starr, Mesquite, Taylor and Peoples streets. All who attend are encouraged to wear a costume of traditional Mexican clothing, a flowery headdress or headband for the ladies, flashy necklaces, Mexican shawl or blouse, comfortable shoes and “sugar skull” makeup. Face painters will be on hand for the uninitiated.
Enjoy food from 25 different vendors and live music on three stages, including Latin-influenced pop and rock, Mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, cultural dance, youth performers, local DJs and regional bands. There will be an Hecho a Mano Art Expo, kids’ activities, fine art exhibitions and demonstrations, jewelry and more on display from more than 85 vendors.
Corpus is a four-and-half-hour drive south of Killeen-Fort Hood. For more information on the festival, go to www.diadelosmuertoscc.com.
Of course, no trip to the coast would be complete without some fresh seafood, and a fine place to get some is the nearby Railroad Seafood Station & Brewing Company at 1214 N. Chaparral St., satisfying Gulf Coast-style seafood lovers since 2008.
The menu here includes such things as fried calamari, crab-stuffed mushrooms, shrimp, oysters, redfish, flounder, catfish, black drum, red snapper, fish tacos, crab cakes, surf and turf, steaks, burgers, crawfish etouffee, shrimp and grits, cocktails, craft beer and a lot more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.