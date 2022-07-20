It was sheer happenstance when retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class James Henry came across an unserviceable U.S. flag in a dumpster near the Fort Hood Thrift Store He was disgusted to see the flag so disrespectfully disposed of, he said, but it didn’t quite get him up in arms.
That came nearly a week later, when he found a second tattered flag in the dumpster next to the Thrift Store, a place he visits around twice a week to buy the old electronics the store can’t sell.
That’s when the Vietnam veteran and Killeen resident began to see red, feeling it not only disrespected his own service, but that of his father, a World War II Army veteran, and all who had served with them.
“I already talked to them about it,” Henry said of Thrift Store employees. “They had no idea who could have put it there. I realize that anyone could have put them there, but it concerns me that anyone on a military installation does not know and follow proper protocol.”
There are appropriate measures to properly dispose of a U.S. flag that has become unserviceable, and throwing them away is not one of them, according to defense.gov. The most common method is through a dignified burning known as a retirement ceremony which is commonly performed on June 14, or Flag Day, by local veteran organizations or Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.
“It is not acceptable for anyone to dispose of an American flag in the garbage or even a recycle bin,” said Col. Chad R. Foster, Fort Hood’s garrison commander, in response to Herald questions on Monday. “Flags should always be treated with respect and honor because they represent those who worked, fought and sacrificed their lives for our rights and freedoms. Take your unserviceable American flags to any veterans organization such as the American Legion, Veterans for Foreign Wars, or Disabled American Veterans organization. They will work with their partnered Scouts BSA and Girl Scout troops to dispose of the flag with honor during one of their ‘Ceremony of Final Tribute’ events which occurs on Flag Day, June 14.”
Henry said he just wanted to get something done to remind people, especially those military related, of what they should do to show proper respect for the flag, even when it has become unserviceable.
“It kind of disturbed me,” he said. “People should know what to do to when it comes to the symbol of our nation.’
The Killeen area has several VFW, American Legion and other veteran organizations. To read more about how to properly dispose of the U.S. flag, go to www.defense.gov/News/Feature-Stories/story/article/2206946/how-to-properly-dispose-of-worn-out-us-flags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.