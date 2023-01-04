TEMPLE — Born and raised in Temple, a longtime rival of the city of Killeen located about 30 miles east along Interstate 14, Mark Erskine traveled the world as a U.S. Army officer and wound up back in his hometown after a 27-year career that saw him rise to the rank of colonel.
“For a young kid coming up in Temple, Texas, it was really something,” the 76-year-old father of four and grandfather of 12 said. “Time flies, that’s the amazing thing, you know? It all seems like it was just yesterday.”
Erskine graduated from Temple High School in 1965 and headed off to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. He enjoyed college but eventually decided to pursue his dream and follow his older brother’s footsteps into the military.
“I went to Sam Houston State, and I was in ROTC,” Erskine said. “My brother is nine years older than me, and he graduated from (Texas) A&M. He got commissioned, and Vietnam was going on and he wound up being a Green Beret. I worked for TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) while I was at Sam Houston, so one thing led to another, and rather than finishing (college), I enlisted as an MP (military police).
“Given the different things that were going on, I went immediately to infantry basic and infantry AIT,” he said, laughing. “When I graduated from AIT, I had already applied for OCS and got accepted. I wound up going to transportation OCS and was commissioned (second lieutenant) 22 November 1967. The greatest mystery in my life is, I’ll never understand why I didn’t go to infantry. Hell, I’d never even heard of the transportation corps.”
Basic training was at Fort Bragg, N.C., then AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Lewis, Wash., and from there Erskine attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Eustis, Va. His first duty assignment was with the 180th Transportation Battalion at Fort Hood.
Erskine served four different times at Fort Hood during his career and spent time in such places as Germany, Korea and Alaska. Although he served during the Vietnam and Persian Gulf war eras, he never saw combat.
“I’m probably one of the few guys you’ll ever talk to … I did two years in the 180th, then got orders for Vietnam, and got diverted to Korea. So in ’69, I was on orders originally for Vietnam but went to Korea and commanded a company there.”
Skip ahead to the 1980s, and Erskine was moving up through the ranks and landed with the famed 2nd Armored Division, once led by legendary Gen. George Patton.
“I came to the 2nd Armored Division in ’81 as a major,” Erskine said. “That was about the time we started fielding M-1 tanks. So we created forward support battalions. I commanded the first forward support battalion in the Army.
“They were a DISCOM (division support command) unit, but they were pushed over to the brigade. In my case, it was Tiger Brigade. So you had the normal two tank battalions, mech(anized) infantry battalion, artillery battalion, and the forward support battalion. And we still have those.
“I was on the promotion list for lieutenant colonel. I commanded that battalion for about five months and then went to the 3rd Armored Division in Germany, where I commanded a forward support battalion. The division commander there was a guy named Richard Graves (a former III Corps and Fort Hood commander). He really became my mentor. He went on to become the G3 of the Army, and I went to the Army War College at Carlisle (Penn.). That year at the armor ball, Mrs. Graves calls me and says, “I know you’re up at school, but why don’t you come down and spend the night with us?’
“I said, OK, and while I was down there, she said, ‘Did Dick tell you why he really wanted you to come down here?’ I said, ‘No, ma’am.’ She said, ‘Well, he’s going to be the III Corps commander and he wants you to come with him.’”
When Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm kicked off in 1990-91 and most of Fort Hood was sent to the Persian Gulf, Erskine stayed behind in a command and support role, eventually winding up at Fort Richardson in Alaska, where he served until 1993 and then came back to Fort Hood and retired in 1993.
“After I retired, I get this phone call: ‘Hey, Erskine, we know there’s absolutely no way you would go to Washington, D.C., to do anything, but if we gave you an office out at Fort Hood, would you consider going back to work for the Army as a civilian?’ So that’s what I did for another nine years,” he said.
Erskine worked for PEOEIS (Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems), which is responsible for managing and providing the information technology network and business systems that soldiers and the U.S. Army use in everyday operations.
“PEOEIS has all of the logistics information systems. So one of the things we were trying to do at that time in the Army — during the middle of Desert Storm and into the next iterations (of the war) — was to figure out some kind of a way with the GPS technology to track vehicles. A dual system came out of that, one for the combat arms guys and one for the logisticians. So I spent pretty much my nine years going through all these different systems and fielding that stuff. During that time frame, the 4th I.D. really became the test bed for the Army.”
Next for Erskine was a stint working for Temple billionaire businessman and former Houston Astros owner Drayton McLane, who he first met at Scott and White hospital.
“My No. 2 son and Drayton’s son were born on the same day, and that’s how I got to meet Drayton. We were standing in Scott and White, and he says, ‘Hey, you ever get out of the Army, I got a job for you.’
“He had developed something called McLane Advanced Technologies, and along with Chet Edwards, who was our congressman then, we got into the defense business. I was on Drayton’s board of advisors for about two years, then I finally just retired-retired.”
All four of Erskine’s sons attended Temple High School and one followed his lead into the Army, where he now serves as a brigadier general.
Looking back at his own military career, Erskine, who has been married to wife, Kathy, for 52 years, says he is proud of everything he accomplished and thoroughly enjoyed his time in uniform.
“The Army truly became a vessel for me to meet a ton of people, like the Drayton McLanes of the world. One of my other close friends is J.D. Thurman (a retired U.S. Army general who once served as executive officer of the 1st Cavalry Division and commander of the 4th Infantry Division before retiring from Fort Hood in November 2013). J.D.’s older brother, J.W., who is deceased now, is a legend in the armor community. J.W. and I served together for probably eight straight years.
“The real culmination of everything is being recognized by (Congressman John) Carter,” he said, referring to a Congressional Veterans Commendation he and nine other veterans received last October recognizing their military and community service.
“I was really honored by that,” Erskine said. “One of the other things was in 2007, I was selected to the Transportation Corps Hall of Fame at Fort Eustis, Virginia. That’s about the highest honor you can get in the Transportation Corps.”
Erskine enjoys talking about the military and still keeps a close eye on things today.
He says he has concerns, but overall he thinks U.S. armed forces are in good shape and ever-advancing technology will continue to change the way wars are fought.
“It’s a very political time to be in the Army, I think. We have great soldiers, great leaders. It’s a smaller Army, and I guess if I had a worry, in my day, the great majority of logistics units were on active duty. Seventy percent of the logistics units (today) are in the Army Reserve.
“This is an entertaining time in the Army. A lot of stuff is budget-driven. With this drone technology, as they go down the road, you’re going to have to really re-think a lot of the systems in the Army.
That goes for the Navy, too.
“During my time — in Desert Storm and in Germany — a million-dollar tank was the go-to thing. Now, you’ve got two 17-year-old kids flying a $500 drone that can take out a tank in 30 seconds.”
