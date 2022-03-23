After graduating from high school, Tennessee native Christopher Carr could have followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the local fire department, but he decided to take his dad’s advice and enlist in the military instead.
The 34-year-old former Fort Hood infantryman served 13 years in the U.S. Army, including multiple combat deployments to the Middle East, and then traded his ACUs for a set of firefighter gear with the Killeen Fire Department.
“It’s weird how that works, isn’t it?” said Carr, who works out of Fire Station no. 5 on Jasper Road. “I actually told my dad when I got hired on, ‘This is the exact thing you didn’t want me to do before I joined the Army and now look.’ He just laughed.”
Born and raised in Chattanooga, Carr joined the military’s delayed entry program when he was a high school senior in 2006. He signed up in March that year and left for basic training four months later.
“I really didn’t feel like going to college or anything like that,” he said.
“It was either that or join the fire department … because that’s what my dad did. Back then, the fire department really didn’t pay very well. He wanted me to join the military instead, and that’s what I did.”
Basic training and Advanced Individual Training were both at Fort Benning, Ga. It was rigorous, non-stop duty but nothing he did not expect.
“No surprises, really,” Carr said. “It was just your average infantryman’s basic training, I guess. A lot of pushups; lot of running; lot of rucking; lot of weapons stuff.
“Once you ship to basic training, it’s 24/7, until you’re done. The only day off … for us, it was different. For people who are doing basic training and AIT at the same post — they call it one-station unit training — I can’t really speak for other MOSs, but for Eleven Bravo infantrymen (the Army’s main land combat force), there’s no breaks except for we had either a 24- or 48-hour pass in between basic and AIT.
“There’s days that you don’t enjoy, but for the most part, you enjoy it. You start getting to know people from all walks of life — religion, background, everything. It takes you a while to get adjusted to everybody, but once you do, you start to enjoy it.”
Carr’s first duty assignment was at Fort Lewis, Wash. (now known as Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), one of the largest and most modern installations in the country). He was there from December 2006 to March/April 2014. Next came a stint at Fort Riley, Kan., then on to Fort Hood in 2015.
During his career, he deployed twice to Iraq, once for 15 months and again for 12 months. He served in Afghanistan for nine months; the Horn of Africa for nine months; and also training rotations to Europe and Korea.
His first time in Iraq, Carr and his unit provided a lot of armed escorts and convoy support, among the most dangerous duties of the war. Deployment No. 2 saw him stationed on the outskirts of Baghdad, helping train Iraqi soldiers, among other sometimes tense missions.
“We did a lot of … I wouldn’t call it presence patrols, but we did some training with the Iraqi army, helping train them. We would do a lot of counter IDF patrols, so the base wouldn’t get rocketed as much at night. We would do these at night in the areas they suspected rockets were being fired from.
“We would drive out close to there, stay out there for a little bit, and go do dismounted patrols through that area.
“It was a lot of building rapport with the local populace. That was when we were starting to get ready to kind of officially-unofficially leave Iraq. I guess that was in 2010. When we were declaring Iraq over, but not really over, type thing?
“In Afghanistan, we did a lot of patrolling. We did a lot of key leader engagements with village elders and things like that ... so we could kind of steer the local populace away from liking and supporting the Taliban. More like let’s build up Afghanistan for us and not for the Taliban.”
Carr, who declined comment on the controversial U.S. pullout last year from Afghanistan, said one takeaway for him from going to war three times was an increased appreciation for being born an American.
“It was different,” he said. “It gives you a respect for how other cultures in the world live.
“You learn that not everybody has access to simple things such as indoor plumbing or toilets … electricity, TV. Some people in Afghanistan live in tents; don’t even live in a house. Some places you’re patrolling, there will be tents some place out in the middle of a field.
“People do what they’ve got to do to survive. It makes you pretty thankful for the things that you do have.”
As for the dangers he faced, Carr says it was all part of the job.
“It’s what you sign up for — especially being an infantryman. It sounds kind of strange to say, I guess, but it’s what you signed up for and it’s what you want to do. You want to shoot guns; you want to blow things up. That’s what most people want to do.”
When he left the service in August 2019 as a staff sergeant, Carr took some time off, then decided to apply to become a firefighter. It was not exactly a smooth transition, but he knows now that he made a good choice.
“To be honest, I was really lazy when I got out,” Carr said, laughing. “I worked with my buddy doing auto detailing stuff for a couple months, and then took the test for the Fire Department and got hired on here. I’ve been doing this since July 2020.
“I love it. I work one day every three days. You can maximize your time at home, which is good. Especially for us, because we’re about to finish up paramedic school.”
In some ways, his life has come full circle and Carr says he will always be proud of his military service and happy with his decision to become a soldier.
“I’ll always be glad I did it, just because … one, it will turn a boy into a man,” the married father of two said. “It will teach you about life. It’ll teach you how to not rely on your parents. It makes you grow up real quick. Well, for some people, anyway.
“You may get to travel the world a little bit, which lets you see how other people in the world live, instead of just America.
“Especially if you can go overseas and whatnot, you’ll learn a newfound respect for the things that you have and don’t have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.