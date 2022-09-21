KEMPNER — Clementine Lewis was not long out of high school when she started dating a young man from her hometown of Texarkana, who was five years older than her and worked different jobs for a while before joining the U.S. Army.

When he got orders to report for duty in Vietnam, the young couple got married in 1968 at a local justice of the peace office and Clementine stayed home to work at the nearby Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant. They reunited when Harold came back a year later, but not long after that, it was time to pack their bags and head east to Fort Bragg, N.C., where Harold was a cook and NCO for the famed 82nd Airborne Division.

