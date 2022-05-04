KILLEEN — The Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus unveiled a new ROTC obstacle course on April 27 at the Beck Family Heritage Hall to the delight of ROTC cadets and staff.
Named after the late retired Marine Col. Don Higginbotham and his wife Deborah Higginbotham, the obstacle course had a wide variety of military grade training obstacles.
The Don Higginbotham Obstacle Course is more than 10,000 square feet and includes three climbing walls, a 25-foot rope climb, six vaults and hurdles, two X-shaped pull-up bars, a hanging arm obstacle, monkey bars and an easy balancer.
Don Higginbotham was a Marine Judge Advocate General officer and a decorated Vietnam combat veteran. He was also a respected Williamson County attorney and retired judge.
In a news release, the Killeen university said the Higginbotham Educational Foundation was established to support military affiliated groups and veterans in furthering their education. Most recently, the A&M-Central Texas Foundation helped support the building of an ROTC obstacle course and a training facility.
Before the unveiling, faculty and board members gathered together to listen to a presentation from A&M-Central Texas President Marc A. Nigilazzo as he talked about the school’s ROTC program and the course.
“They are a special group. Your are looking at the best ROTC unit of anywhere,” Nigilazzo said. “Many of the cadets have already been Green to Gold and are currently in the military but are now in the program to become officers.”
The presentation also included a short video from U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, who knew the Higginbothams personally. Carter congratulated the cadets on their achievements and recounted his friendship with the Higginbothams.
ROTC Cadet James Rodriguez, 24, a Killeen resident, said in an the news release that the cadets were excited to see the completion of the new course, and welcome the chance to add it to their current workout regime.
“As a soldier, being physically fit is a huge part of what is expected of all of us,” he explained. “So, we work with what we have. Sometimes that means we are on a 2.5-mile run. Sometimes, it’s an early morning run carrying a 45lb backpack on a rugged trail on campus.”
Before the course’s completion, the cadets had to travel to Fort Hood to do obstacle courses there. They also conducted their physical training in the pre-dawn empty asphalt parking lots that ring the exterior of the campus. Now the new course allows for the cadets to more efficiently work on their training and their classes.
“We are all looking forward being able to train on the new course, and we are very grateful for the support of the Foundation Board and proud to see it named for such a worthy former military member,” Rodriguez said.
Construction on the obstacle course began in the fall of 2021 and is now operational and free for the public to use, officials said.
