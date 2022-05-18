KILLEEN — To say Saturday’s ROTC graduation ceremony was an emotional one would be an understatement as friends and family watched students of Texas A&M University-Central Texas’s ROTC program walked the stage at Killeen’s Arts and Activities Center on Friday to receive their commission to become officers.
“I want to thank God for everything; for my family and friends in attendance. I am truly proud and prepared to go into the force as a second lieutenant. This was a long term goal for myself and I had a clear vision for it. Thank you everybody,” 2nd Lt. Tiaion Alverson said in his speech. Alverson was the first cadet to be called and had the first salute and huge hug from his father, Andre Alverson, who is a Navy veteran.
Moments such as these were at the forefront of Friday’s ceremony.
William Emrick got down on one knee so his wife and daughters could pin his new rank on him.
Adam Arel thanked his wife and noted his infant kids’ yells from the crowd.
Fort Hood’s garrison commander was at the event as the keynote speaker.
“I am the garrison commander on Fort Hood and I have the best job on Fort Hood. Period. Because I get to come out and do a lot of things like this. I get to engage with the community, I get to support you, even as you support us,” Col. Chad Foster said, “And I am very, very proud to stand here with you today.”
According to a news release from A&M-Central Texas, past years’ cadets at the school earned Distinguished Military Graduate status, ranking in both the top 10% and top 20% of ROTC cadets nationwide.
Here is the full list of cadets who were commissioned as second lieutenants during the ceremony:
- Tiaion Alverson
- Adam Arel
- Alice Baskous
- Timothy Duyst
- William Emrick
- Bradley Grace
- Claudia Guambana Pilco
- Keahl Holder
- Russell Howard
- Nicklos Lopez
- Desiree Martir Rodriguez
- Jessica Rivera
- James Rodriguez
- Briggett Self
- Burnell Stewart
- Marquise Stewart
- Megan Tedtaotao
- Anthony Traconis
- Catherine Wilson
