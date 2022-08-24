WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Army Air Forces Sgt. Herald R. Boyd, 25, of Granger, Texas, killed during World War II, has been accounted for.

In February 1945, Boyd was assigned to 350th Bombardment Squadron, 100th Bombardment Group (Heavy), 8th Air Force in the European Theater. On Feb. 3, the B-17G Flying Fortress bomber on which he was serving as a gunner was part of a large mission to bomb the Tempelhof marshalling yard in Berlin. Boyd’s bomber was one of 21 B-17s lost during the mission. Witnesses from other aircraft said the bomber had been struck by a ground rocket immediately after dropping its bombs. The pilot tried to save the plane, but he was unsuccessful, and it crashed in a residential area of Berlin. Seven of the nine crew members were killed. The other two were captured and became prisoners of war. German records do not list Boyd among bodies recovered from the wreckage. One of the surviving crew members confirmed Boyd had been killed in the crash, and the War Department issued a report of death on Jan. 12, 1946.

