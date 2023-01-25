Texas Legislative Day is a day-long event that brought together Texas government officials and their staffs to gain hands-on experience with a variety of military equipment as well as participating in various training simulators at Fort Hood while having numerous opportunities to interact with soldiers. Several State of Texas legislators and their staffs braved the brisk wind and cool temperatures at Fort Hood Army Base Thursday morning for Texas Legislative Day.
“I’m very very excited, it was heartwarming to hear that this base is being named after a Latino. I think it’s a wonderful thing, I think it’s a great thing and inspiring to current Latino service members” said house district 145 Representative Christina Morales when asked about the name change.
Maj. Gabby Thompson 3rd Calvary Regiment Public Affairs officer said “it is easier to see what the legislators are advocating for and for them to get a more personal understanding of what the military does on a day to day basis.”
Symphony Rojas, a legislative aid to State Representative Kronda Thimesch and student at the University of Texas, attended the event.
“It’s been really awesome to be here today, we just finished the Black Hawk helicopter ride, it made me realize just how much Fort Hood really has to offer she said,”
“Fort Hood is showing Texans what they do here, they’re highlighting the best of Central Texas, so that we can get things done in Austin, Texas” Rep. Brad Buckley of house district 54 said.
Texas Legislative day is an annual event that happens around the same time of year, and gives legislators and their staff the experience of what being in the military is like.
