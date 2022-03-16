AUSTIN — Family and friends gathered together on Saturday at the Methodist Church in Commerce, Texas, to honor the life of former Texas Adjutant General retired Maj. Gen. William “Charlie” Wilson, who passed away on March 3. Wilson served as the 45th Adjutant General of Texas from April of 1989 through January of 1993.
Wilson was born May 31, 1931, in Nashville, Arkansas. He began his military career with the Arkansas Army National Guard in October 1947. He later enlisted in the Texas National Guard and held a series of enlisted positions. He attained the grade of first sergeant of a mechanized infantry company before receiving his commission in August 1957.
“Maj. Gen. Wilson’s service to our nation and our state will never be forgotten,” said Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris, the 52nd Adjutant General of Texas. “It is because of past heroes, like Wilson, who put their life on the line that we enjoy the freedoms we have today. Texas Military Department members extend our deepest condolences to the Wilson family in their time of grief, and we ask that all Texans join us in keeping them in their thoughts and prayers.”
Wilson obtained a Master’s in Education in 1956 from East Texas State Teachers College (now known as Texas A&M Commerce). His military education includes the Infantry Officer Basic and Advanced Courses; Fourth U.S. Army Area Intelligence School; Civil Disturbance Orientation Course; Command and General Staff College; the NATO Orientation Course for Reserve Officers; Command and General Staff College, Combat Division Staff Officer Refresher Course (3 times); Joint Firepower Control Course for Reserve Officers; Senior Commanders Chemical Course; Reserve Components Brigadier General Conference; Battle Staff Officers Course; and Senior Tactical Battle Commanders Course.
Wilson’s decorations and awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Lone Star Distinguished Service Medal, Texas Outstanding Service Medal, Texas Medal of Merit, Texas Federal Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Texas Faithful Service Medal, the Adjutant General’s Individual Award and the U.S. Meritorious Service Medal
Wilson retired from the Texas Army National Guard on Jan. 6, 1993. He is proceeded in death by his late son, Wade, and survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughter Charlotte, son David, his step-daughters Kathy, Jan and Linda.
The viewing and funeral were held at the 1st Methodist Church in Commerce and concluded with military honors at the family cemetery in Quinlan, Texas.
