WASHINGTON — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that U.S. Army Pvt. John P. Cooper, 37, of Athens, Texas, killed during World War II, was accounted for June 21, 2022.

In March 1945, Cooper was assigned to Company B, 778th Tank Battalion, as a crew member of an M4 Sherman tank. His unit was engaged in battle with German forces at Pellingen, near Lampaden, Germany, on March 7 when his tank was struck by an enemy shoulder-fired rocket.

