After five grueling days of late nights and early mornings battling overwhelming obstacles in the scorching Fort Hood heat, the winners of the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022 were finally announced. The competitors gathered in Club Hood for the announcement following an early morning 12-mile ruck march and squad board to cap off the event. When at last the top squad took the stage, hugs were shared, smiles went wide and a cry of “AIR ASSAULT!” echoed throughout the room. The five soldiers, Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Rodriguez, Sgt. Andrew Row, Spc. Samuel Alverez, Spc. Liam Lee — all infantryman assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division — and Cpl. Jared Kiner, a combat medic also assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, representing 18th Airborne Corps are the best squad in FORSCOM. But what makes the best squad?

“This squad is such a lethal force because we really focus on cohesion,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp, the senior enlisted advisor for 101st Airborne Division. “This competition is built on trust, and along with having strong leadership and tough soldiers, that’s something the team really excels at.”

