There is an essential function of a family that radiates throughout. This function determines the relationships within the home, the mental health and well-being of each person, and the physical health and formed relationships over time. This function is marriage. Although often times overlooked and placed on the back burner, even by the individuals adjoined in the partnership, it plays a key role in much of how the family develops.

It would seem that most marriages are merely existing, coexisting and co-parenting for the sake of the kids. Now while most of that is true, it cannot be true to say that it is the only purpose. One recent clinical psychologist has made the statement, “marriage is not about the husband and wife, but about the children.” Now although most may not agree with this because it may seem that this further supports the opening concern of marriages, it holds some truth. Marriage when looked out with a lens of sergeancy and selflessness can be seen as a partnership to groom the future leaders and influencers of our world.

