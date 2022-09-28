There is an essential function of a family that radiates throughout. This function determines the relationships within the home, the mental health and well-being of each person, and the physical health and formed relationships over time. This function is marriage. Although often times overlooked and placed on the back burner, even by the individuals adjoined in the partnership, it plays a key role in much of how the family develops.
It would seem that most marriages are merely existing, coexisting and co-parenting for the sake of the kids. Now while most of that is true, it cannot be true to say that it is the only purpose. One recent clinical psychologist has made the statement, “marriage is not about the husband and wife, but about the children.” Now although most may not agree with this because it may seem that this further supports the opening concern of marriages, it holds some truth. Marriage when looked out with a lens of sergeancy and selflessness can be seen as a partnership to groom the future leaders and influencers of our world.
As military families know, they understand the strain, yet joy, of a family. Families are ripped away from the comfort of their hometowns, extended families and confirmable surroundings. Familiarity no longer becomes the present, but adaptability does. The same theme remains — the husband and wife join with one or both actively serving the military armed forces, and children following along for the unforeseen, dictated lifestyle.
Family dynamics are already complex and tricky to maneuver through. Families tend to muster through the developing, growing family while addressing the demands of the military head on. Some families have a challenging time accepting the submission of authority, and stressors creep in, misguiding and causing misjudgment for the husband and wife. Hence, the vital function of the marriage. The marriage is the center, it is the foundation that radiates through the family. It is the marriage that predicts the direction of the children. Children learn behavior through demonstration, not declaration. They watch and then they act. So if they watch compromise, communication and reasoning, they will too exude this. On the contrary, if they observe negative emotions, dialogue, arguing and criticizing they will also demonstrate this. This will not only be how they interact with their relationships in the home, but the ones beyond it.
The foundational relationships begin within the family. The relationship of mother and son, mother and daughter, father and son, father and daughter, and siblings. These relationships are a guide to how children will communicate, compromise, negotiate and submit with others.
Perhaps the misinterpretation is that children are the center, or the foundation of the family. The paradigm shift is in where the focal point is. Yes, the children are of high importance because they are incapable of caring for themselves, and even when gaining independence, still need guidance. The statement renders that of the clinical psychologist — “marriage is not about husband and wife, but about the children.” The family needs the marriage, and the marriage has an obligation to the children. All are vital pieces of the unit.
Let us reflect on how we are speaking to our spouses, and how this method of communication is deeply affecting our children. May we see from the perspective that it is not to prove one wrong and ourselves right. Rather it is to raise a generation, and impact the world by loving our families. Mother Teresa has quoted this same thing — “If you want to change the world, then go home and love your family.” The change is in the marriage, the change is within each of us. The essential function of the family must be the marriage, and husband wife must take their responsibility seriously, with consideration of how it impacts the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.