Every moment of everyday, each of us are making decisions. From the minute we awake our brains begin the process in how each step of the day will be approached. There is constant calculating of one move, and then the next. There are moments we default to a heuristic and then there are other moments when we use critical thinking. It would seem that the thinking which takes minimal to no effort would be one that embodies the selfish attitude and gratification of personal gain. Thinking which requires more effort may result in the paradigm shift of insightfulness.
The two decisions that can be of great importance for each of us is to simply ask this every time we are about to, already made one, or reflect on a decision already made: “Does this benefit and serve myself only, or does it benefit and serve others?”
Recently I asked my daughter to consider this concept. She had been having a hard time with understanding team concept, and selfless service. Now I understand she is an adolescent as she is only 12 years old, but the development of a person are through these years of maturation. As a parent, my husband and I believe in preparing our children for the realities and monsters of the unforgiving world.
I led with asking the obvious questions of when she is grooming herself in the morning, like curling her hair or selecting an outfit; does this serve herself, or serve others? I then went to ask her more of a tricky one like, “What about making your bed, does that serve yourself only or does it serve others, too?” She was confused. She immediately said, “myself,” which I asked her to think deeper. She did not understand.
Therefore, I gave her some guidance to break down the concept of making ones bed. I continued to tell her, “If you make your bed you are demonstrating leadership and discipline and initiative. You know that making your bed is a part of your morning routine, and an expectation in our home. It teaches you responsibility, organization, and its a helpful jumpstart to any person’s day. In addition, you are setting the example for your siblings, both younger and older. They notice that if their sister can wake up each morning and make her bed, then so should I.
Additionally it demonstrates consistency. This simple decision not only serves yourself, but also your family and others who will need to be encouraged and given perspective that the small things matter.”
My husband has many great philosophies, but two that relate to this lesson illustration are: Have discipline in the absence of orders, and do the small things great so it will translate to the big things.
As my daughter continued to listen to mom’s illustrations of life’s lessons, she began to grasp some understanding. Now, it may be that she does not grasp any of it the next day to apply to her daily activities of life. It may be days, weeks, months, and well hopefully not so, but years before she decides to apply what she’s been taught. However, it will remain a teaching and conversation with her. She could have it as a core memory of how making her bed wasn’t just about feeling accomplished in the morning of completing the first task of the day. Perhaps it will set the scene for many more decisions to come, and as my husband has emphasized, will translate to the larger lessons of life.
So perhaps the next time we are faced with a decision, no matter how large or how small, we each take a moment, a slight pause even, to ask this simple question — Does this only serve myself, or will this serve and help others?
