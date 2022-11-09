Every moment of everyday, each of us are making decisions. From the minute we awake our brains begin the process in how each step of the day will be approached. There is constant calculating of one move, and then the next. There are moments we default to a heuristic and then there are other moments when we use critical thinking. It would seem that the thinking which takes minimal to no effort would be one that embodies the selfish attitude and gratification of personal gain. Thinking which requires more effort may result in the paradigm shift of insightfulness.

The two decisions that can be of great importance for each of us is to simply ask this every time we are about to, already made one, or reflect on a decision already made: “Does this benefit and serve myself only, or does it benefit and serve others?”

