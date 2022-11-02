free meal

Volunteers prepare meals for thousands during the Cowboys 4 Heroes Bumpers and BBQ event at Fort Hood recently. Organizers said they expected to deliver more than 15,000 free meals to the Fort Hood military community during the annual event.

 Blair Dupre | Army

Thousands of free barbecue plates were served from chuck wagons to soldiers, Department of the Army civilians and family members as they viewed modern and classic cars at the Cowboys 4 Heroes Bumpers and BBQ event in front of the Phantom Warrior Center at Fort Hood recently.

“It’s just so fun to be on base,” Greg Liles, co-founder of Cowboys 4 Heroes said about being at Fort Hood.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.