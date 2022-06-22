The Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program hosted the Summer Mega Career Fair here at the Lone Star Conference Center on June 14, where over 180 employers were seeking to fill positions at their organizations. Before the job seekers were allowed to start their search, Col. Chad R. Foster, commander U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood, welcomed them to the “Great Place.”
“This is a great event and thank you for being here and being part of it,” he said. “If you all want somebody that can show up to work on time, that understands the value of having a strong work ethic … there isn’t a better place to start than here.”
Jerry Hernandez, transition services specialist with Fort Hood TAP, has been involved with the career fairs here for three years and said this is the largest career fair in the Department of Defense. He said it’s important that the career fair be on post because it’s easier for the soldiers.
“They can just come here,” he said. “Their commanders will release them to come to the job fairs.”
However, Hernandez said the career fair is open to others in the Fort Hood community as well as those in uniform.
“We’re looking for soldiers transitioning out, family members and veterans. It’s open to everybody,” he said. “Normally, we attract between 3,500 to 5,000 job seekers.”
From administrative opportunities to roles in law enforcement, there were many career paths for job seekers to choose from. Even organizations from outside Central Texas were there to meet job seekers in the Fort Hood community.
“When soldiers and their families decide to leave the service … they still want to give back to their communities and they can give back to their communities through all of you,” Foster said to the employers. “By adding to the economic growth of the region, continuing to serve in uniform in various ways, protecting and serving the community in various capacities. You’re giving them that opportunity to continue to serve as well.”
Foster acknowledged the growing financial strain and how he believes Fort Hood working together with the surrounding communities can help in getting through those issues.
“How do we solve those problems? How do we get to the other side of that? How do we continue to thrive as Americans as citizens? As a single community, that’s through community-made solutions,” he said. “Thank you for being here and thank you for what you do for us every day and what you’re going to do for these transitioning soldiers and family members.”
There is a third career fair being planned at Fort Hood in November. For updates and more information on the TAP program, visit www.facebook.com/FortHoodTAP.
