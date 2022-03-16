Luis Aguero dropped out of high school when he was 17 and joined the U.S. Army to escape a troubled home life.
When he got to basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., the 39-year-old former Fort Hood soldier and Killeen resident was feeling great as he in-processed, got his uniforms and other gear, vaccinations, met other recruits. Then one day, a harsh reality kicked in.
“I cried,” he said.
“That first week, it was great. I called my dad and said, ‘This is going to be so much fun,’ this and that. Then it was what we called D-Day. The day you’re being split up and taken to where you need to go next. Training is about to begin.
“You have no idea what’s going on. You have a general concept of what’s going to happen, but you really don’t know. At that point in time, that song, ‘Who Let the Dogs Out?’ was very in tune, and we were singing it on the bus. We’re on a full-size school bus — at least 40 teenagers on there; teens, early 20s — and we’re singing this song. The bus stops and the drill sergeant opens the back door and the front door. He’s like, ‘Who let the dogs out? We let the f---ing dogs out!’
“He’s screaming, ‘Get off the bus! Go! Go! Go!’
“They had us line up (and) hold our duffel bags over our heads. It was like, OK, it has begun. Right then and there, you get that wake-up call: ‘What did I just sign up for?’
“We’re at Fort Benning, which is home of the infantry, and so nothing but most likely combat drill sergeants drilling us. It was pretty crazy. I kind of broke down a little bit. I guess I wasn’t used to that kind of pressure. No formal guidance when I was younger. I started thinking about back home and my dad — he had cirrhosis of the liver — this and that. It was a little tough on me.
“At graduation, though, I remember Staff Sgt. White — I don’t know where he’s at today — but I remember him meeting my uncle and my uncle’s friend, and they were talking about how my dad was really sick. He came up to me and shook my hand, and he goes, ‘I didn’t know you were going through all that stuff. But honestly, I didn’t think you were going to make it. And here you are.’”
Aguero, who lives now in Chapel Hill, Tenn., about 50 miles south of Nashville, grew up being shuttled back and forth between Dallas, where his mother lived, and his dad’s home in Houston. Dad was an alcoholic and drug addict, and young Luis was getting into some minor scrapes, hanging out with the wrong crowd, smoking marijuana, skipping school.
Instead of continuing down what he saw as a dead-end road, Aguero decided to make a change. So he quit school, studied for his GED (general equivalency diploma), and joined the military.
“I knew in the back of my mind that those things I was doing would lead down the wrong path. I needed to figure out how to become my own man.
“I lived near Sharpstown Mall in (southwest) Houston, and I’d always go there. Go to the arcade; go watch movies; hang out with my friends … and I’d always walk past these recruiting offices. They were all right next door to each other: Air Force, Navy, Marines, Army.
“I talked to the Air Force and they said, ‘Oh, you can’t come in with a GED, unless you have a college degree.’ The Marines told me the same thing. So I went to the Army and they said, ‘Oh, yeah, we can take you.’
“I said, ‘Heck, yeah. What do we need to do?’
“They took me in a car to the house and had my dad sign the paperwork. That was 1999-2000. My official enlistment date is Oct. 17, 2000.”
After basic training and then AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Rucker, Ala., Aguero was assigned to aviation operations (93 Papa) at Fort Hood. He served three combat deployments, two in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.
He has plenty of memories and stories to tell from his time at war, but some are too painful to share. Here is one example of a day in the life:
“It was summer in Afghanistan,” he said. “I think we got there in June … maybe before June. Hold on, let me think … my daughter’s birthday is July 6, so we got there in July, I believe, 2008. We were all settled in. Already did our change of command and all that stuff, so we’d been there for a bit.
“We were on a DART team — Downed Aircraft Recovery Team — basically a quick-reaction team for Forward Operating Base Bostick. Every couple of weeks, we’d have a convoy come through with supplies. One of those convoys got attacked and so we were spooled up to go out to it. We’re out there rolling through and we needed to get eyes on the area.
“So me and (another soldier) were kicked out of the truck to go set up a sniper point. We were in this little village on the side of this ravine, and so we’re running through these houses, clearing rooms, just me and him. I had an M14 and we get up there on top of this hill, and we can’t really see much. We call back down and give them some direction, and they call us back down … like, within two to three minutes.
“So here we are, having to run back down through this little village again, and jump back in the truck. The next thing we know, we’re rolling up, and there are all these tanker trucks on fire. Just spewing fire out the sides. Lo and behold, we get kicked out again, while the gunners stayed back to provide overwatch.
“It was super crazy. We’re running beside all these (burning) trucks that are about to explode — we called it 30 seconds from disaster — and we ended up reconning the area, and we couldn’t find anybody. Everybody was gone. We go back to the trucks and we see them going up the side of the mountain — the people who attacked the convoy.
“We called artillery in and blew them up.”
Losing buddies and seeing things most people never have to see took its toll on Aguero, and led to him being sent home early.
“I kind of lost it during my third deployment,” he said. “A truck behind us got blown up; bodies slinging everywhere, all over the place. The smell of those bodies in body bags in the back of our Humvee, taking them to the morgue ...
“Around that same time, I find out my cousin (back home) died from a drug overdose. The same age as me. One of my best friends. About a week later, I found out my wife at the time had moved another man into the house. I found that out from my mom, who found out from a neighbor. After that, with all the stress I was already under, I just lost it. I really wanted to die.
“I went and saw the chaplain; went and talked to the psychiatrist there on base. What I had to say didn’t go over very well with them. They ended up sending me home, and shortly after I get home, I’m getting medically discharged. There was stuff with my knee going on (and) stuff with my back, and then PTSD, constant ringing in my ears, which is still going on. Survivor’s guilt. Anxiety.
“To this day, I have to stay busy, so I stay out of my own mind. I don’t think it’s ever going to go away.”
Aguero left the Army as a sergeant in February 2010. He worked a number of different jobs here and there, and now runs his own landscaping, irrigation and fence-building company in Chapel Hill. He moved there after meeting a woman in Nashville while he was working for himself as a hot shot delivery truck driver.
The father of four says life is pretty good today. He is proud of his service, but not sure it was really worth it.
“When we pulled out of Afghanistan (last year), that made me feel worthless.
“All of what we were supposed to be doing over there … leaving all our millions and billions worth of gear to the disposal of these people who kill their own for no reason? I understand that here in western civilization, we kill our own people, too, but it’s mainly thugs, gang members … people who have nothing better to go for in life. These guys do it because you’re not supporting their beliefs. Just terroristic type stuff that you can’t control. Over there, if you’ve got a weapon, you’re in control of a lot.
“All the stuff we did there, and all the stuff I went through, ending like that was uncalled for. You’ve got all these civilians over there who were working for us that are getting murdered. You need to protect all those people. Bring them either back to this country or back to a base where they would be protected.
“I don’t know. It’s hard to say, because of what I know now. When you go to Iraq and they say there’s weapons of mass destruction. We’re going to fight an army that’s suppressing their people, and then we get there and there’s nothing of the sort.
“And then we go to Afghanistan, and we see these CIA bases built. These huge-ass buildings with 24-inch, 36-inch concrete walls, 30-feet tall, with air-conditioned facilities and key card passes to get inside doors. It’s like, wait a second. Why are we here again?
“A lot of people I know feel exactly the same way. At some point in time, I started feeling like a piece of meat on the end of a fishing pole. Then you start figuring out, oh, Afghanistan is big in opium. Oh, Afghanistan sits on a ton of minerals that we can use. Iraq — oil. We went to war with Saddam Hussein, who was found in a makeshift bunker, looking like he’s been hiding out for months?
“I don’t know, man. All most people know is what is reported on TV, and what little research they can do. Their boots were not there on the ground.
“What we see is manipulated. The mainstream media shows you what they want you to see; they don’t tell you the real truth. When you’re on the ground, doing the real work, you see it first-hand. And you think, why? What’s really going on?
“So when you ask me, would I do it again, it’s hard to say. I have my son; I have my daughter; I have my other daughter. Everything that I’ve done before today has led me to where I’m at right now. If I changed anything, I wouldn’t be where I am today. The trajectory of my life would be completely different.
“You could say, I’d want to change certain aspects, but do I regret it? No. But I wish my decisions were based on the truth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.