TYLER — Ten miles of old-fashioned brick streets, historic homes and lush gardens filled with dazzling white and pink dogwoods, azaleas and tulips await visitors to the Tyler Azalea Trail and Spring Flower Trail, running this year from March 25 through April 10.
An estimated 100,000 nature lovers from all over the country flock to this annual showcase that also features an assortment of colorful blooms including Redbud trees, Japanese Maples, crabapples, ornamental pears, daffodils and wisteria.
Markers designate the routes that wander through town, and maps are available at the Tyler Convention and Visitors Bureau website or by visiting the bureau offices. Parking is provided by the First Presbyterian Church, near the corner of Dobbs and South Broadway, although driving all or parts of the trail is the recommended way to see it.
A prime and recommended starting point is the corner of Houston Street and South Broadway Avenue.
First established in 2003, the Azalea National Historic District is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and includes about 950 homes built in the first half of the 20th century, along with a large number of structures dating back to the 1930s when an oil boom had a significant economic impact on the town of 107,000, located an hour-and-a-half south-southeast of Dallas, and four hours northeast of Killeen-Fort Hood.
The first azaleas are said to have been planted in Tyler in 1929. Others began to plant the gorgeous flowering shrubs and the area developed a growing reputation for springtime beauty. In 1960, the first four tour routes were established to help guide tourists.
For more information on the Azalea Trail, including bloom reports, go to visittyler.com/azaleatrail.
With a nickname like Rose Capital of the World, it may come as no surprise that the Azalea Trail is not the only place in Tyler to admire beautiful blossoming greenery.
Tyler Rose Garden at 420 Rose Park Drive features 14 acres of manicured grounds with 35,000 rose bushes and more than 500 varieties of roses. This facility is open from dusk to dawn, seven days a week, and admission is free.
Another local attraction is the Caldwell Zoo at 2203 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Established in 1937, this 85-acre animal sanctuary began as a child development laboratory where children could learn about such creatures as parrots, monkeys and squirrels. It became an official zoo 16 years later, with early residents including a lion and chimpanzee. Today, the zoo is home to more than 3,000 animals representing more than 200 different species, and also boasts several breeding programs to include Chilean flamingos and cheetahs.
While you are in town, might as well check out some local cuisine at places like Kiepersol restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with such items as eggs benedict, sourdough French toast, bacon and eggs, pancakes; fish and chips, filet mignon sandwich, gourmet burger; shrimp cocktail, crab cakes, calamari rings, duck “cigars,” crisped Brussels sprouts, homemade lobster bisque, steaks, seafood and poultry.
Clear Springs restaurant has a menu that includes such things as: “world-famous” onion rings, stingers (fresh breaded jalapeños stuffed with shrimp and catfish), shrimp cocktail, Cajun gumbo, jalapeño crawfish chowder, fried catfish, fried shrimp, blackened catfish filets, pan-seared redfish, firecracker salmon, chicken-fried steak, queso chicken, grilled steaks, burgers and sandwiches.
For some good ol’ East Texas brisket and ribs, take a seat at Stanley’s Famous Pit Barbecue, known for not only traditional fare including chicken, pulled pork, sausage and turkey breast, but also breakfast and an assortment of sandwiches like The Mother Clucker, with smoked chicken thigh meat, spicy BBQ mayo, cheddar cheese, topped with an over-easy fried egg and served on toasted jalapeño cheese sourdough bread. If you like, add house-made guacamole and candied bacon.
Hungry yet?
