FORT WORTH — Hitch up your wagon and get ready for the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo that kicks off Friday and runs through Feb. 4 at the new Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat venue inside the Will Rogers Memorial Center near downtown.

Originally settled in 1849 as an army outpost along the Trinity River and known as “Cowtown” since shortly after the Civil War, Fort Worth has held its famed livestock show and rodeo every year but two since 1896. It was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and one other time during World War II.

