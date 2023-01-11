FORT WORTH — Hitch up your wagon and get ready for the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo that kicks off Friday and runs through Feb. 4 at the new Dickies Arena, a 14,000-seat venue inside the Will Rogers Memorial Center near downtown.
Originally settled in 1849 as an army outpost along the Trinity River and known as “Cowtown” since shortly after the Civil War, Fort Worth has held its famed livestock show and rodeo every year but two since 1896. It was canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and one other time during World War II.
Still known as the oldest continuously running livestock show and rodeo, this event goes on for 23 days with 36 professional rodeo performances, a carnival/midway, live music and entertainment, multiple kid-friendly exhibits and activities, more than 22,000 head of livestock, and more than four acres of commercial exhibits.
An average 900,000 people from all over the world attend the Rodeo Hall of Fame extravaganza each year, generating an estimated $1.5 million for the local economy.
Professional cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country will compete in bareback bronc riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, bull riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping and barrel racing. Scheduled musical entertainment includes John Michael Montgomery with Deana Carter, Tesla, Dunn and Brooks, and many more performances.
Fort Worth, meanwhile, became a center of the Texas ranching industry and a major shipping point for livestock when the Texas & Pacific Railway arrived in 1876. In the late 1880s, the historic Fort Worth Stockyards began and between 1866 and 1890, drovers trailed more than four million head of cattle through the town.
In 1917, at the height of World War I, the Fort Worth Stockyards was the largest horse and mule market in the world. Military officers came from allied countries to purchase animals for the war effort, and during World War II, the Stockyards processed 5,277,496 head of livestock, making 1944 the peak year of the entire operation. Unfortunately, the decline of the Stockyards soon began with the decline of the railroad, but paved roads and the rise of the trucking industry breathed in new life.
Today, the Stockyards are a major tourist attraction, with original brick walkways and wooden corrals still in place, and the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive, one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 4 p.m. The only days regular these open-to-the-public cattle drives are not held are Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Steers can be viewed before and after cattle drives in their pens behind the Livestock Exchange Building or at the Observation Deck just east of the Livestock Exchange Building on East Exchange Avenue. Drovers are available before each drive for photos and questions.
Along with the old-fashioned cattle drives, the Stockyards offers a hundred new shopping, dining and entertainment venues, including such places as Riscky’s Steakhouse, which serves not only prime steaks, barbecue and seafood, but its famous calf fries, also known as Rocky Mountain Oysters, Cowboy Caviar and Prairie Oysters. As a waiter once described this delicacy that is served with homemade gravy, “It’s a part of the bull that swings, and it ain’t the tail.”
Take an Old West stagecoach or carriage ride, climb aboard the Beltline Express Mini Locomotive train for a tour, or try your hand at riding a mechanical bull.
Horseback riding is available at the Stockyard Stables, while the Barnyard Petting Corral offers a chance for a close encounter with cute creatures ranging from goats to sheep to camels and maybe even a kangaroo, and the Legends of Texas Gunfight Shows take place every Saturday and Sunday after the cattle drives, right around 11:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.