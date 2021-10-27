The City of Killeen recently released its Halloween schedule which recommended trick-or-treating be done on Oct. 30 rather than the actual holiday, which is on Sunday, Oct. 31, this year. Other area cities are keeping trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 this year.
Here are Halloween schedules and related events for cities in the Killeen-Fort Hood area:
Killeen
The city of Killeen is recommending residents observe trick-or-treating on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. The city opted not to have trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31, this year because “many citizens reserve Sunday for religious and family activities, and also the Saturday option provides parents the advantage of avoiding Trick-or-Treating on a ‘school night’,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said last week.
Oct. 30
Wares Wander Woods Haunted Trail takes place every Saturday of October from 4-9 p.m. at 911 Gann Branch Road in Killeen. The family-owned farm provides a haunted trial, Stonehenge maze, hayride, pumpkin chunkin’, UFO and bigfoot sightings, a haunted cemetery, and more. Parking is free. Adult tickets are $14, Children are $11, and children under 3 are free.
The Boo Bash will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Post 9192 on 301 Wolf St. There will be games, candy, and more.
The Killeen Police Department is hosting its 2nd annual drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 6-8 p.m. at the Police Department Headquarters at 3304 Community Boulevard.
Oct. 31
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will be having their Trunk R Treat around noon on Sunday after the 10:30 a.m. service. All children are invited to participate with costumes. We would like to invite adults to participate by decorating their trunk to give out treats. If you cannot make it, please donate some candy or toys to give out to the children.
Grace Lutheran Church and School of Killeen located at 1007 Bacon Ranch Road will hold Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. in the church parking lot. This event is held to give children a safe alternative to trick or treating. Participants will collect candy from the trunks of cars. There will also be games, prizes, food and more. In case of rain, this event will be canceled.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is celebrating the Fall Festival every Saturday in October with extended hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can shop with local vendors and check out different booth options each Saturday. The market is located in the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot at 305 Miller’s Crossing.
The farmers market will also host trick-or-treating at the market on Oct. 30.
Oct. 29
Mountain View Baptist Church will host the 2021 Fall festival in Harker Heights from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be carnival games, a bounce house and lots of candy.
Mountain View Elementary School PTA will host the Fall Carnival & Trunk Or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be games, local vendors and food trucks, trunk-or-treating and more. Admission is free and family friendly costumes are welcome.
Oct. 30
On Oct. 30, the city will host many fun events for the whole family. Residents can walk the trails of Haunted Heights at Carl Levin Park located at 400 Miller’s Crossing. Attendees can experience a trail full of vendors, photo ops, and activities for all ages. Don’t forget to bring trick-or-treat bags for candy.
After Haunted Heights, zombies and monsters will be set free in Carl Levin Park in the Zombie-Monster Hunt. Attendees are armed with ‘human safe’ bow and arrows from Archery Attack; Teams of five will navigate the back trails of the park. There attendees will encounter fun challenges, monsters, and even some brain hungry zombies.
Registration opened on Oct. 8 at https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR. Only individuals wishing to hunt may register. Our bows are designed for 12 and up, but all ages are welcome to join the hunt. Hunters aged 11 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Hunting parties may include non-hunters who just want to watch.
Oct. 31
The official Harker Heights 2021 trick-or-treat times will be on Oct. 31 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove will host may events throughout the month. While the City of Copperas Cove does not regulate traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, it does encourage citizens who want to participate to do so on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Oct. 28-30
Terror House Under The Blacklight is a haunted house that is running in partnership with the Fall-o-Ween Festival held on Oct. 30. The haunted house will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 28-29 and from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 30. Tickets are $2 per person.
Oct. 29
The Haunted Trail will be held for those who dare to hike it. Located at South Park, 2602 Dennis Dive, the trail will include food and games. Adult tickets are $10 and Kids tickets are $5 not including the online fee. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-haunted-trail-tickets-180207354047?fbclid=IwAR0LdSxeoRGB-tCOQrk_cmuBTNfcWtgPDFxZoRw3hi6uD1vr5CCqPL_CuYM.
The city advises that the trail is designed to be very scary and recommends older children hike the trail, but will provide games for younger children as well.
Oct. 30
Fall-o-Ween will be held at Cove’s City Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Many activities will be available such as a kid zone, vendors, a haunted house, pumpkin decorating, a costume contest, and trick-or-treating. Food trucks will be provided. Admission is free but parking is $5.
The 7th annual Howl-o-Ween Puppy Pawlooza will be held at the City Park Pool at 1204 West Avenue B starting at 8 a.m. There will be a swimming pool, obstacle course, animal adoptions, and more. At 9 a.m. there will be a one-mile walk with a pet parade, costume contest, and howling contest after the walk.
Nolanville
The city of Nolanville recommends residents observe Halloween from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Oct. 31.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood will allow soldiers and family members to trick-or-treat on base from 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 31.
