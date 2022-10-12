COPPERAS COVE — Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster said last week that The CDL School in Copperas Cove and Troops Into Transportation program at Fort Hood that work together to help train veterans for new careers in the trucking industry is an important partnership in many different ways.
“We’re very grateful for that partnership, because it allows soldiers who have done honorable service to move on to that next phase of their lives, and in that next phase of their life, they often are our best ambassadors and our best recruiters,” Foster said.
“Having them be able to leave the Army and move on to a productive and hopefully comfortable life is a good thing for all of us.”
Last Friday, Foster was on hand as The CDL School hosted a sixth anniversary celebration of its partnership with Fort Hood, TransForce (a nationwide industry leader in innovative driver shortage solutions), Troops Into Transportation and the city, to provide truck driver training and job placement for eligible veterans using the GI Bill.
The school on Constitution Drive, along the U.S. Highway 190 bypass, now graduates 16 to 20 former soldiers a week from its 30-day program that includes classroom and driving instruction. Some of the instruction is done at the school and some on post.
Two vets who graduated from the program last week are Michael Graham, a retired staff sergeant from Florida now living in Killeen who served 23 years, and Ruben Marble, a Michigan native and current resident of Copperas Cove who was in the Army for three-and-a-half years.
“It was great,” Graham said. “Fast paced. A little tough because I’ve never driven a truck before, but it was awesome. They have outstanding teachers.”
Graham smiled when he was asked about the first time climbing behind the wheel of an 18-wheeler and turning on the ignition.
“Pretty scary,” he said. “You don’t want to mess anything up and you don’t want to hurt anybody, so you’re really careful. They take us out to Four Corners on Fort Hood, a nice secluded (training) area, and we drive around there for a little while. It went very well. I was surprised at how well I was able to do.”
Marble, meanwhile, said the school was a good experience and he looks forward to getting a job and hitting the road soon.
“I didn’t know what to expect because I’d never done it before, but it felt right,” Marble said. “I felt very comfortable.
“I live around here, so I’ve driven past this school plenty of times. I thought, you know what, that looks like something I can do. I’m not a very social person, so I figured trucking was something I could do until I go back to school for psychology.
“There’s good money in trucking, so I’ll be able to save up for college. I have an associate degree, and there’s a psychologist back home who is my mentor. So I need to finish a four-year school and then go on to graduate school. I’m going to drive for a couple of years, save up some money, and then use my military benefits to finish school.”
Truck drivers earn an average $70,000 a year. Right now, there is an estimated shortage of 63,000 drivers, and that number is expected to climb as more drivers retire. The average age of a truck driver is reported to be 49 years.
Roberto Gonzalez, training manager at The CDL School, says the industry is indeed hurting, but he expects a gradual recovery to the trucking business and to what became a crippled supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The industry will build back up,” said Gonzalez, a resident of Killeen and former truck driver who served 20 years in the military, including five overseas deployments, and retired in 2014 as a staff sergeant. “Right now it’s slow because of the economy getting hit hard with inflation, fuel costs, but that doesn’t mean truck drivers are going to stop working.
“What we do here is very important to the economy. People don’t realize everything goes through freight. So without truck drivers, we wouldn’t get supplies to Walmart, HEB … everything would slow down.
“It’s going to recover slow, but as long as we keep pushing out students, this is not only bettering the economy, but it’s also bettering their livelihood. COVID had a big effect, but truck drivers didn’t stop driving. We kept pushing.”
Statistics show there were 3.97 million semi-trucks operating in the U.S. as of 2020, and trucks move about 72.5 percent of the country’s freight. If trucks stopped moving, grocery stores would go out of stock in three days, according to the American Trucking Associations. Medical supplies and gasoline would run short, garbage would pile up, and water treatment plants would lack the necessary chemicals to make potable water.
Chuck Hodges, president of Troops Into Transportation and The CDL school, said prior to last week’s ceremony that it has taken a combined effort from many different entities to make the school a success.
“I want to thank the people of Copperas Cove for welcoming us here, and of course, the leadership of Fort Hood,” Hodges said. “It truly is a team effort, and it takes everyone to get us where we are today.
“We have graduated over 4,300 service members, family members and veterans from our program, who are now working successfully in the transportation industry. When I saw that number, I thought we ought to celebrate. It’s a major accomplishment, and I think it’s important that people understand that. We probably should have done it for the fifth-year anniversary.
“I think what we do is important in two ways. Most of these service members out here have spent the last part of their careers defending our liberties and freedoms in the war against terrorism, and so now they are no longer wearing a uniform, but they’re wearing civilian camouflage, but they are truly on the front lines of our economic prosperity as a nation.
“What they’re doing now, I would say is arguably just as important as the work they did while they were in uniform, as far as impacting the entire country.
“Without truck drivers — without these students — we don’t have an economy. There’s nothing you eat or wear or buy that doesn’t get moved by a truck, at some point. When you really start looking at it, the truck drivers really keep the economy going.”
For more information on the Troops Into Transportation program, go to www.troops2transportation.com.
