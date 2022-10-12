COPPERAS COVE — Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster said last week that The CDL School in Copperas Cove and Troops Into Transportation program at Fort Hood that work together to help train veterans for new careers in the trucking industry is an important partnership in many different ways.

“We’re very grateful for that partnership, because it allows soldiers who have done honorable service to move on to that next phase of their lives, and in that next phase of their life, they often are our best ambassadors and our best recruiters,” Foster said.

