More than 300 people gathered at the Fort Hood United Service Organizations for their Back-to-School Birthday Bash celebrating 21 years of USO Fort Hood and kids returning to school.

“Officially, the birthday is the 10th of August, but we celebrate the Saturday before, in conjunction with the kids going back to school, so that they can celebrate with us,” said Ben Griffin, center operations and programs manager for USO Fort Hood. “It’s just a way for us to say thank you to the service members and families in our community … by sharing our birthday with them.”

