BELTON — The shooter of a Fort Hood soldier and a former soldier who fired a gun on post were heard in court recently.
Jury selection began on Monday in the case of a Mississippi man accused of shooting and killing three people in Killeen in 2020.
Barnard Lnell Morrow, 23, of Newton, Mississippi, has been held in the Bell County Jail since Sept. 3, 2020, in lieu of a bond of $2 million on a capital murder charge.
The three people killed — one woman and two men — were found inside an apartment in the early morning hours of March 14, 2020, at Summerlyn Apartments.
Killed were Asia Cline, 22, Shaquan Markell Allred, 23, and Fort Hood soldier Spc. Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr., 23, according to KPD and Fort Hood officials, previously.
Morrow pleaded not-guilty on Dec. 15, 2020, during a formal arraignment hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court, the same court in which the trial will be held this week.
On March 14, 2020, Killeen police were dispatched to a shots fired call at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue. The officer went through the apartment’s parking lot and did not see anything out of the ordinary, according to the arrest affidavit.
Just over 10 minutes later, the Killeen Fire Department was contacted about a water leak. They found a leak coming from apartment No. 1711.
“Because of the previous shots fired call, (the same officer) was dispatched back to the location to make sure the apartment was secure,” police said.
The officer opened the unlocked door and immediately saw “a bloody man, later identified as Allred, sitting on the couch with a video game controller in his lap,” according to the affidavit.
The officer then located the bodies of Cline and Delacruz, along with 17 bullet casings, all 9 mm, inside the apartment.
Morrow’s name came up early in the investigation when a friend of the victims said that he was supposed to go to the apartment on March 14, 2020, to smoke. The witness said that Morrow had a 9 mm handgun and described him as “trigger-happy,” police said.
Killeen police began surveillance on Morrow, and on March 20, 2020, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that Morrow was in after the driver allegedly committed traffic violations.
Inside his backpack, police said they found a 9 mm pistol and the same brand of ammunition that had been present at the crime scene.
Police arrested Morrow, who agreed to speak with detectives. He told police that he had found the backpack, with the gun inside, a few days earlier in a park, after the homicides had occurred.
The affidavit did not explain how or why Morrow was let go following the March 20, 2020, arrest.
Detectives later said they found evidence that a person — a soldier in Killeen — had sold him the gun in 2019, according to the affidavit.
Later, a forensic scientist with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s crime lab matched the casings found at the crime scene with the handgun, according to the affidavit.
Also in the news, an ex-Fort Hood soldier who shot his pistol at a soldier on post in 2021 and then attacked military police officers pleaded guilty on March 22 and will be sentenced this summer in federal court.
Ricardo Manuele Davila-DeJesus, 29, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske on Tuesday and entered a plea of guilty on the record, according to the memorandum filed in the case that was obtained by the Herald.
Manske then “admonished the defendant ... of the nature of the charge, the possible penalties, defendant’s constitutional and statutory rights, and the consequences of pleading guilty,” according to the court filing. “Defendant acknowledged understanding these admonishments.” Manske also ensured that the plea was voluntary and that there was a factual basis to the plea.
The judge accepted the guilty plea and set a sentencing date of June 29 at the federal courthouse in Waco.
A document titled “plea agreement” also was filed with the court on Tuesday, but the document is sealed from public view.
Davila-DeJesus was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 8, 2021, on one count of aggravated assault with intent to do bodily harm and two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, according to the “superseding indictment” filed in the U.S. District Court, Western District of Texas.
Davila-DeJesus has been out of jail on bond since March 18, 2021, court records show.
Fort Hood barracks, Feb. 6, 2021
The allegations stem back to Feb. 6, 2021, when police said that Davila-DeJesus became intoxicated and later shot his .45-caliber handgun toward a soldier, according to a four-page affidavit written by an FBI agent who investigated the incident.
The agent was notified by military police investigators “that they had received a report of an assault within special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the U.S. occurring on the Fort Hood military installation,” according to the affidavit.
Around 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2021, military police responded to a location on Fort Hood after a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Building 9421.
“Upon arrival, the MPs patrol observed Davila-DeJesus being aggressive toward and non-compliant with others at the scene,” police said. “MPs also observed a Glock 30, .45-caliber handgun, which had been recovered from Davila-DeJesus.”
Police said that Davila-DeJesus had been inside the building with other people, when he became intoxicated and argumentative. Multiple people attempted to find a ride home for Davila-DeJesus.
“Davila-DeJesus was arguing with (the victim, a soldier) outside the barracks when Davila-DeJesus retrieved the Glock 30 firearm ... and pointed the firearm at (the victim). (The victim), who was in fear for his life, turned and ran from Davila-DeJesus into the building,” according to the affidavit.
The victim said he heard three gunshots coming from the direction of Davila-DeJesus, who was “subdued and disarmed by others” following the alleged shooting.
Police said they found spent shell casings at the scene.
“MPs detained Davila-DeJesus, (who) became aggressive and non-compliant,” according to the affidavit.
According to the indictment, Davila-DeJesus kicked one military police officer in the chest and legs and spit in the eyes, nose and mouth of a second military police officer as they attempted to arrest him following the shooting.
Four 3rd Cavalry Regiment “Brave Rifles” troopers were honored on Feb. 23, 2021, for their actions during the incident. The four soldiers confronted Davila-DeJesus, disarmed and subdued him, according to their accounts of the incident in a previous Herald story.
The soldiers were awarded the Army Commendation Medal by the regiment’s commander, Col. Kevin Bradley. They are 2nd Lt. Hayden Lewis, with the regiment’s Longknife Squadron; Staff Sgt. Luis Liendo, Longknife Squadron; Spc. Hayden Allen, Regimental Engineer Squadron; and Spc. Anthony Marinelli, Regimental Engineer Squadron.
Marinelli took down the gunman using a “full Nelson” wrestling move.
