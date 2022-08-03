ANTWERP, Belgium — Armor, Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and equipment from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, began arriving at the port in Antwerp-Bruges, Belgium July 21 as the unit begins its deployment to Europe. The brigade will move approximately 4,200 soldiers and 2,700 equipment items into the European theater to replace the 1st Armored Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, which is returning to the United States. The brigade’s deployment demonstrates the U.S. Army’s unrelenting commitment to Europe and its NATO allies in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

The initial equipment arrived aboard the commercial cargo vessel, ARC Integrity, following its journey across the Atlantic Ocean from the port in Corpus Christi, Texas. A “Team of Teams” made up of transportation, logistics and support professionals from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 598th Transportation Brigade (SDDC) and units from the Belgian Armed Forces, worked closely together to coordinate the reception, staging and onward movement of equipment at the port. The facility in Antwerp-Bruges is one of the largest and busiest seaports in the world with a long tradition of supporting U.S. Army forces.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.