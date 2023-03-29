1. Yes. It will obviously take some getting used to, but it should only take a few weeks.

2. Yes. It will require constant reminders, but it won’t take long. Dual signage would help.

3. No. The post has been Fort Hood for 80 years; this won’t be an easy transition at all.

4. No. Some veterans and longtime residents will resist the change. The process may take years.

5. Unsure. It seems odd to say the new name now, but that could change fairly quickly.

