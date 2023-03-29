COPPERAS COVE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked with Williams/Ledger Elementary students in grades kindergarten through second grade to teach them several safety techniques when in the water. Students learned how to keep themselves safe and help others who may be in trouble in the water with the chant of Reach, Throw, Don’t Go, which involves using a long object to pull a struggling swimmer to safety.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Stephanie Jones said schools are a great way to reach out to a large number of youth and to teach them about how to be safe around water.
“It’s also great opportunity to inform students about the park ranger career field, which many of them may have never known existed,” Jones said. “As a park ranger, not only do we want to educate, but also hope we make a positive impact to each student.”
Williams/Ledger Elementary Librarian Savannah Taylor said it is educators’ number one job to keep students safe.
“This is just another way we can ensure their safety even when they are not with us,” Taylor said. “Having a lesson timed as we head into summer was intentional to maximize the relevance for our youngest students. We did, however, talk about geography aspects and what to look for in nature that gives clues to an unsafe environment, which does align with our (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) standards.”
Students received information bags with various resources including activity books that included lessons on how to follow a captain’s commands on a boat, how water is turned into electricity through a hydroelectric dam, and more. The Army Corps of Engineers also incorporated geography lessons into its presentation. Students competed in a timed contest to see how quickly and correctly they could put on their lifejackets.
“I learned I can keep myself safe by wearing my life jacket, watching for others who may be in trouble, and making sure everyone is okay,” second grader Adelynn Jones said. “I also learned to listen to adults because they can keep you safe from drowning and to use pool noodles, paddles. life jackets, and even an ice chest if someone else is drowning. I can throw it to them.”
In Texas, 191,000 miles of waterways exist including 3,700 named streams and 15 major rivers that all drain towards the Mississippi River, the Texas Gulf Coast, or the Rio Grande.
“We learned that when someone is drowning, we should throw something out to them and not go so they do not push you down under the water when trying to get their head up out of the water,” first grader Alice Frazier said.
Taylor enjoyed seeing her students engaged, active, and recalling information in a fun and hands-on way.
“Their smiles and laughter were wonderful to hear and see as they learned how to keep themselves safe around water and during water activities,” Taylor said.
