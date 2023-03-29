COPPERAS COVE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers worked with Williams/Ledger Elementary students in grades kindergarten through second grade to teach them several safety techniques when in the water. Students learned how to keep themselves safe and help others who may be in trouble in the water with the chant of Reach, Throw, Don’t Go, which involves using a long object to pull a struggling swimmer to safety.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Ranger Stephanie Jones said schools are a great way to reach out to a large number of youth and to teach them about how to be safe around water.

